‘Antifeminist’ is identified as suspect in killing of son of federal judge in N.J.

Federal authorities said the lawyer was Roy Den Hollander, who in 2015 brought a lawsuit before Salas that challenged the male-only military draft.

New York State Police found the lawyer’s body in upstate New York, near the town of Liberty, on Monday morning, hours after the shooting late Sunday afternoon at the home of the judge, Esther Salas of US District Court in New Jersey. The authorities believe that the lawyer died from a self-inflected gunshot wound, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

A lawyer who was a self-described antifeminist was identified by federal authorities as the gunman who shot into the New Jersey home of a federal judge, killing her son and wounding her husband.

Advertisement

The class action lawsuit accused the Selective Service System, the independent government agency that maintains a database of Americans eligible for a potential draft, of violating women’s equal protection rights by requiring only men to register with the service. Salas ruled that the lawsuit could proceed, and the case is ongoing.

Den Hollander had also sued nightclubs for offering ladies’ night discounts and Columbia University for offering courses on women’s studies.

As part of the investigation into the lawyer’s death, police found a package that was addressed to Salas, according to another law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

“There’s a pretty good level of confidence he’s the guy,” the official said.

Federal and local authorities had been carrying out an intense search Monday for the gunman, canvassing the neighborhood while looking for witnesses and surveillance video, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities believe that somebody dressed in a FedEx uniform was in the neighborhood around the time of the shooting, but it could not be determined if that person was the gunman, one of the officials said.

Salas was in the basement when the shots were fired and was not injured.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred at her home in North Brunswick, N.J., which is about 40 miles southwest of New York City.

The New York State Police were notified about 8:15 a.m. Monday about the lawyer’s body, which was found about a two-hour drive from the judge’s home. Federal investigators were examining the lawyer’s car for any evidence and set up a crime scene near the location where his body was found, according to a law enforcement official.

The judge’s husband, Mark Anderl, 63, was shot multiple times and Monday was in the hospital in stable condition, according to Carlos Salas, an older brother of the judge. Their son, Daniel Anderl, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the heart.

In an interview, Carlos Salas described an account of the shooting that he said was provided to him by federal authorities. The judge’s husband was at home Sunday afternoon when he looked out the window and thought he saw a FedEx deliveryman. After the doorbell rang, the couple’s son opened the door and was shot. When the older Anderl went over to see what happened, he was also shot.

Salas said his sister ran upstairs from the basement when she heard a scream and the gunshots.

The family does not know why the shooting occurred, but Carlos Salas said that either Esther Salas or her husband, a criminal defense lawyer, might have been the intended victims.

“We don’t know if she was the target or he was the target,” Carlos Salas said.

Advertisement

Daniel Anderl, their only child, was about to start his junior year at Catholic University of America in Washington.

“It’s surreal,” Carlos Salas said. “He was a vibrant, young, good-looking man. He had so much promise.”

The FBI had been conducting the investigation with the US Marshals and local authorities. A spokesman for FedEx said in a statement that the company was “fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.”

Esther Salas presided over a wide range of cases. Last week, she was assigned to oversee a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of investors against Deutsche Bank, contending that the firm failed to flag questionable transactions that were made from the account of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August while in jail awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

In 2014, she sentenced two married stars of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” television show to prison time after the couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges. In 2016, she also sentenced a heroin supplier for the Grape Street Crips Gang to 15 years in prison.

Salas, 51, is the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey. President Barack Obama nominated her to the US District Court for New Jersey in 2010.

Her son, Daniel Anderl, was interested in following in his parents’ footsteps and pursuing a legal career, according to the judge’s brother.

After a decade as a prosecutor, Mark Anderl became a criminal defense lawyer and cofounded the law firm Anderl & Oakley PC.