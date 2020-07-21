Feds probe men’s rights lawyer in 2nd killing

WASHINGTON — Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of US Judge Esther Salas’ family in New Jersey also killed a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement official said.

The federal agents are trying to determine whether Roy Den Hollander, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge’s son and wounded her husband, had any role in the killing earlier this month of Marc Angelucci.

Angelucci, like Den Hollander, was involved in lawsuits alleging gender discrimination against men. He was shot to death July 11 at his home in San Bernardino County.