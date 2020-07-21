Michael Cohen book to allege Trump made racist comments on Obama, Nelson Mandela, lawsuit says

The lawsuit seeks Cohen’s immediate release from federal custody. He was rearrested July 9, less than two months after he was approved to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. His attorneys allege that Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated when he was detained at the federal courthouse in Manhattan during a meeting with probation officers, who had asked him to sign a gag order prohibiting him from speaking to the media or publishing a book while serving the rest of his sentence.

NEW YORK — The book manuscript being drafted by President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen alleges that Trump has made racist comments about his predecessor Barack Obama and the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, according to court filings made public Monday night that contend Cohen was sent back to prison this month as retaliation for seeking to publish his memoir before November’s election.

Cohen’s suit names Attorney General William Barr and Federal Bureau of Prisons officials, in their official capacities. On Tuesday, the case was assigned to a US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in the Southern District of New York, but an initial hearing may take place in front of a magistrate judge. It was not immediately clear when the first proceeding would take place.

In the court documents filed Monday night, Cohen said his book will contain ‘‘my firsthand experiences and observations based on my decade-long employment and relationship with Mr. Trump and his family, both before and after he was elected.’’ Its working title is ‘‘Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump,’’ the documents say.

‘‘In particular, my book will provide graphic and unflattering details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors,’’ Cohen wrote as part of the court filing. The memoir ‘‘describes the President’s pointedly anti-Semitic remarks and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, neither of whom he viewed as real leaders or as worthy of respect by virtue of their race,’’ Cohen wrote.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department responded to requests for comment.

Authorities have said Cohen was taken back into custody because he refused to wear an ankle monitor, a claim his legal team disputes. Cohen’s lawyers also contend he did not refuse to acknowledge the media policy presented to him before his arrest, but rather that he expressed concerns about it and asked for an amendment.

Cohen’s legal team, including lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and former federal prosecutor Danya Perry, argue that his home confinement was revoked because of his book plans. He is ‘‘being held in retaliation for his protected speech,’’ the filing says.

Cohen, 53, said in the filing he had been writing daily, in the open, from the prison law library before his release in May.

Washington Post

Biden calls for $775b to invest in caregiving programs

Joe Biden announced a sweeping $775 billion investment in caregiving programs on Tuesday, with a series of proposals covering care for small children, older adults, and family members with disabilities. His campaign hopes the plan will particularly resonate during a pandemic that has severely affected the caregiving needs of millions of American families.

The proposals, outlined in a speech near his home in Wilmington, Del., were the third of four economic rollouts that Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee, is doing before the Democratic National Convention next month. He is seeking to blunt one of the few areas of advantage — the economy — that President Trump maintains even as Trump’s overall standing has dipped.

“If we truly want to reward work in this country, we have to ease the financial burden of care that families are carrying,” Biden said in the speech.

Biden’s plans are intended to appeal to voters who are now more acutely aware of how essential caregivers are, as a health crisis has shuttered schools — a source of child care for many Americans — and limited the options to care for older relatives who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

But they are also aimed at the caregivers themselves, promising more jobs and higher pay. His campaign estimated that the new spending would create 3 million jobs in the next decade, and even more after accounting for people able to enter the workforce instead of serving as unpaid, at-home caregivers.

In a conference call outlining the plan Monday night, the Biden campaign framed the issues as an economic imperative to keep the country competitive and to enable it to recover from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. The United States is the only rich country without paid family leave and has no universal child care.

New York Times