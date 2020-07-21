New York subway, facing a $16 billion deficit, plans for deep cuts

NEW YORK — Facing one of the biggest financial crises in the history of the subway, New York’s public transportation agency is preparing drastic measures to restore its finances that are likely to affect riders for years.

The measures include reducing service, slashing the transit workforce, scrapping planned infrastructure improvements, raising tolls beyond scheduled increases, and adding to its already record-high debt, according to officials at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s subway, buses, and two commuter rails.

With forecasts showing a budget shortfall of $16.2 billion through 2024, transit leaders now say that at least some of these cuts are unavoidable as the system copes with the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency’s two year budget for 2020-21 totaled $34.5 billion.