Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the United States illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism and promises of court challenges.

Trump said that “respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process warrant the exclusion of illegal aliens from the apportionment base, to the extent feasible and to the maximum extent of the President’s discretion under the law.’’

Reapportionment is the redistribution of seats in the US House of Representatives based on changes in population found in each decennial census.