Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment

WASHINGTON — President Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the United States illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism and promises of court challenges.
Trump said that “respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process warrant the exclusion of illegal aliens from the apportionment base, to the extent feasible and to the maximum extent of the President’s discretion under the law.’’
Reapportionment is the redistribution of seats in the US House of Representatives based on changes in population found in each decennial census.
The Supreme Court blocked the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form, with a majority saying the administration’s rationale for the question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived.
Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said the order would be found unconstitutional by the courts.
“The Constitution requires that everyone in the US be counted in the census,” Ho said. “President Trump can’t pick and choose. He tried to add a citizenship question to the census and lost in the Supreme Court . . . We will see him in court, and win, again.”
The Census Bureau said last month more than 90 million households had already responded to the 2020 Census, with most doing so online.
Associated Press