Vaccine makers tell Congress they are optimistic

Three of the firms — AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna — are getting federal funds for their vaccine development efforts. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson pledged to the lawmakers that they would produce hundreds of millions of doses of their vaccines at no profit to themselves. Cambridge-based Moderna, however, which has been granted $483 million from the government to develop its product, made no such promise.

Executives from four companies in the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine — AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Therapeutics, and Pfizer — told lawmakers on Tuesday that they are optimistic their products could be ready by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. All four companies are testing vaccines in human clinical trials.

“We will not sell it at cost,” said Dr. Stephen Hoge, the president of Moderna.

Many Democratic lawmakers have argued that federal funding for vaccine development should include provisions to guarantee affordability and guard against profiteering.

At the congressional hearing Tuesday, some House members raised concerns about Pfizer’s decision to reject federal funds, suggesting it could lead to price-gouging and a lack of transparency.

“We didn’t accept the federal government funding solely for the reason that we wanted to be able to move as quickly as possible with our vaccine candidate into the clinic,” said John Young, Pfizer’s chief business officer.

“We’ll price our potential vaccine consistent with the urgent global health emergency that we’re facing,” Young said, adding that “a vaccine is meaningless if people are unable to afford it.”

Representative Raul Ruiz, Democrat of California, also questioned whether failing to address the financial stakes of vaccine development early on could keep these products out of “the hands of the people that need this most.”

“I don’t want to look back, and then have health equity be an afterthought,” said Ruiz, who is a physician. “It has to be prioritized.”

New York Times

CDC eases recommendations on how long to self isolate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s self-isolation rules have been a facet of pandemic life in the nation since March.

Those who test positive for the coronavirus but who do not have symptoms have counted down the minutes until they could be free to venture out, while the sick have worried about how long they could be a danger to their loved ones.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledging expanded understanding about the infectiousness of the novel coronavirus, has changed some of its recommendations.

It now advises most people with active cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, to isolate for 10 days after symptoms begin and 24 hours after their fever has broken. For those who have a positive test but are asymptomatic, the public health agency as of Friday recommended isolating 10 days from the testing date. The CDC had previously recommended people isolate until two negative swabs for the coronavirus — but that turned out to be impractical given the shortage of tests.

Washington Post

Despite suit, Georgia governor says masks are key

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday reiterated a recommendation that residents “commit to wearing a mask,” even as he sues Atlanta officials for mandating them.

“Today, I am encouraging all Georgians — from every corner of our great state — to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Kemp said in a news release. “If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our Executive Order and from public health officials, we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19.”

A staunch conservative who ran on shredding regulations, the governor has set himself apart even from other Republicans in his campaign against mask mandates.

More than half of all states, including conservative-led Alabama and Arkansas, have adopted them.

Kemp’s lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city council members, filed July 16 in Fulton County Superior Court, seeks to undo the city’s mask ordinance and other coronavirus measures that go beyond his executive orders.

Kemp’s suit bewildered public health officials and some business leaders, who see masks as crucial to keeping the virus under control and restoring consumer confidence.

Washington Post

Visitors from 31 states must quarantine in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as dozens of states experience rising positive COVID-19 rates.

Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect,” but said could help protect against the risk of increased spread.

The list of states no longer includes Minnesota, but now includes Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington.

‘‘The infection rate across the country is getting worse, not better,” Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters.

Cuomo has tried to get more travelers to comply with the order by instituting a $2,000 fine for impacted individuals who leave the airport without filling out a form that state officials plan to use to randomly track travelers and ensure they’re following quarantine restrictions.

Airport travelers who fail to fill out the form face a hearing and an order requiring mandatory quarantine.

Cuomo, who’s voiced concern about young people congregating in bars, said New York’s liquor authority has suspended the licenses of four bars and restaurants in Queens and Suffolk County.

And since March, the state’s suspended 27 licenses and brought 410 charges against establishments, who must follow social distancing and face covering rules on top of Cuomo’s requirement — announced last Thursday — to only serve alcohol to people who order and eat food.

Cuomo said his administration will close restaurants and bars with three violations, while “egregious” violations can result in the immediate loss of a liquor license or closure.

“That is a very serious situation, that means they can’t operate,’’ Cuomo said. “I’m sorry it’s come to this. But it’s a dangerous situation.”

Cuomo claimed Tuesday that New York never “opened outside drinking.”

Still, the state’s previous guidance allowed consumption of “food and/or beverage” on a licensee’s premises in outdoors, open-air areas while seated at tables 6 feet apart.

Associated Press