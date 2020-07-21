White House, lawmakers hope for an agreement by next week on more stimulus

‘‘We’re moving on the right direction on all fronts . . . We are making good progress,’’ said Senator Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri, a senior Appropriations Committee member, when asked about the disagreement over money for testing. Blunt said negotiators are ‘‘deciding that there’s logic to a lot of the places we thought we ought to have on the appropriations side.’’

After meeting behind closed doors for over an hour with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, several GOP senators reported they were making progress on the provisions, including $25 billion for states for testing and tracing that the administration had initially opposed.

WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials on Tuesday appeared to be backing off from attempts to block billions for testing and tracing, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and other priorities for Republican senators in an emerging coronavirus spending bill.

Privately, officials involved in the negotiations said it appears likely GOP senators would prevail in having their priorities on testing and other matters partially if not fully funded at the original levels they sought. Going into the talks, the White House had opposed the $25 billion for testing and tracing for states, while also seeking to block $10 billion for the CDC and $15 billion for the National Institutes of Health.

The administration also had opposed billions more for the Pentagon and State Department to counter the pandemic at home and abroad and help fund industrial production and other needs.

Participants cautioned that the talks were ongoing, and nothing had been finalized.

A senior administration official, granted anonymity to describe the White House’s internal thinking, said the requests for more testing money were unnecessary, because nearly $13 billion of the $25 billion already approved by lawmakers had not been spent. The official also said that states, localities, and tribes have spent only about $100 million of the $10 billion the administration has turned over for testing. The administration similarly believes more funding for the CDC is unnecessary, because of how much money already approved by Congress has not been spent.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that the administration is seeking ‘‘targeted’’ money for testing, saying that ‘‘we’re willing to put in money for targeted testing that makes sense, not just dumping money into a pot that contains $10 billion.’’

Some experts said lawmakers should both approve more money and have the administration send it out more quickly.

‘‘States have been using some of this money, but the problem is that it’s not enough and easy for the states to draw down,’’ said Sam Hammond, a policy expert at the Niskanen Center, a think tank that has been working with Senate Republicans on bolstering testing. ‘‘The scale of the problem will require a lot more money than they have so far.’’

These programs are just one part of what the administration and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, envision as a $1 trillion package that will be the last major coronavirus relief bill before the election.

White House officials and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that their goal is to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus stimulus plan by the end of next week, a deadline that leaves them little margin for error with expanded unemployment benefits set to expire. They must still bridge numerous differences.

‘‘We will begin our conversations today. It is my hope that we can resolve our differences and have a bill by the end of next week,’’ Pelosi told fellow Democrats on a conference call Tuesday morning, according to a person on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal conversations.

Enhanced unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans at the end of next week, and the two parties are divided over what to do about it.

‘‘We’re shooting to get something done by the end of next week,’’ Mnuchin told reporters as he entered his first meeting. ‘‘I’ll be here for the next two weeks until we get this done.’’

There has been little GOP enthusiasm for the payroll tax cut plan, though President Trump has said he might not sign a bill that doesn’t include it. And GOP leaders are expecting a hard sell Tuesday but appear unwavering. Only a handful of Senate Republicans — including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Steve Daines of Montana — have endorsed the payroll tax cut as a sound policy.

‘‘His advocates — Mnuchin and Meadows and others — I think will probably try and ensure that it’s at least included in the first draft, let’s put it that way,’’ Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota, told reporters. ‘‘I just think it’s, in the end, it’s all going to come down to . . . consensus and where the votes are, and there are a lot of Republicans who don’t like it, for a lot of different reasons.’’

McConnell gave some details of the emerging GOP plan Tuesday in remarks on the Senate floor.

He said it would include $105 billion to help schools reopen, another round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, more stimulus checks to individual Americans, incentives for hiring and retaining workers, and reimbursements for businesses to establish safety measures.

He did not mention a payroll tax cut as being part of the package.