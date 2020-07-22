California surpasses New York with most virus cases

New York on Wednesday reported 705 new cases to bring its total to 408,886 since the start of the pandemic. California on Wednesday reached 413,576 confirmed infections.

California on Wednesday passed New York in total confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, as the pandemic once concentrated in the tri-state area shifts to the South and West.

Three Midwestern states announce mask mandates

On Wednesday, Ohio, Indiana, and Minnesota followed about 30 states in the country that have implemented mask mandates in recent weeks.

Governors from the Midwestern states emphasized the importance of mask-wearing to slow the community spread of the coronavirus, as cases have spiked.

Ohio’s order, which goes into effect Thursday, will require people older than 9 to don masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors when social distancing can’t be maintained. Indiana’s order, to be signed Thursday, also calls for mask-wearing when social distancing is not possible.

Minnesotans who are 5 or older must be masked indoors, aside from homes, starting Saturday.

The District of Columbia will require people older than 2 to wear a mask when they leave the house — one of the strictest mask ordinances in the country, according to a Wednesday announcement by Democratic Mayor Muriel E. Bowser.

Several Republican governors, including Ohio’s Mike DeWine, had opted to mandate masks only in some places but expanded their rules as coronavirus infections have escalated and the public has largely supported face-covering requirements.

Ohio reported 1,527 new cases Wednesday, its third-highest single-day number of infections, while Indiana tallied 757 new cases, its highest seven-day average. Minnesota reported 504 infections the same day.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that his mandate will take effect Monday to give time for news of the order to spread among Hoosiers — “hopefully faster than the virus,” he said.

“I’m encouraged from the local level, to the state level, to even the national level, I hope there’s one message being received,” Holcomb said, referencing Trump’s declaration Monday that wearing a mask is “patriotic.” Trump has resisted imposing a nationwide rule for mask-wearing.

Three-fourths of US registered voters support the implementation and enforcement of a mask mandate in their states, according to a Morning Consult-Politico poll published Wednesday that was carried out this weekend.

Over 3,000 health officials line up behind Fauci

More than 3,000 top health officials have signed an open letter criticizing White House efforts to discredit Anthony S. Fauci, the top infectious-disease expert advising the administration in the pandemic.

Drafted by Peter Lurie, a former Food and Drug Administration associate commissioner, and epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, the letter praises Fauci’s ability to explain “the complexity of an illness we still don’t fully understand” and to keep science “front and center” in public discourse.

“We need the clear voices of government experts, including Dr. Fauci, to be available to the American public without limitation,” reads the letter, which has signatories including two former Food and Drug Administration commissioners, two former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a former Health and Human Services secretary, a former surgeon general, and several leading medical journal editors. “That is the only path that can bring success in our efforts to control the virus.”

In mid-July, the White House circulated a list of what it characterized as mistakes that Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had made about the pandemic, mostly in the early days when information about the virus was extremely limited. Shortly after, Trump’s chief trade adviser Peter Navarro penned a USA Today op-ed claiming Fauci was “wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.” The White House distanced itself from the piece and released a statement saying it had not been authorized.

Fauci, in an interview with the Atlantic last week, called the attempts to discredit him “bizarre” and counterproductive.

“I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that,” Fauci said. “I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them.”

D.C. officials to probe Trump hotel’s compliance on masks

The president’s maskless appearance at Trump International Hotel this week — in apparent defiance of D.C. coronavirus regulations — has caught the attention of local authorities, who say they plan to investigate the hotel’s compliance with city rules.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser this spring ordered people to cover their faces while in the lobbies and common areas of hotels and to maintain six feet of distance from others, in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But President Trump did not wear a mask while greeting a congressional candidate holding a Monday fund=raiser at his downtown Washington hotel, according to video of the event. Nor did multiple guests while they were standing near one another in the lobby, the video shows.

Biden calls Trump first racist elected to the presidency

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Wednesday called President Trump the country’s first racist to be elected to the White House as Biden responded to a question at a virtual town hall from a health-care worker concerned that Trump has been blaming the novel coronavirus pandemic on Asians.

Biden, speaking at an event organized by the Service Employees International Union, signaled that he shared the questioner’s concern that Trump frequently refers to the coronavirus as the “China virus,” saying, “the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

“No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden said. “Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has. And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide the country, divide people, not pull them together. . . . Look what he’s doing now. He’s blaming everything on China. . . . He’s using it as a wedge.”

Trump and other White House officials have routinely referred to the coronavirus as the China virus, suggesting China should have done more early on to stop its spread.

During a Fox News interview earlier Wednesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway chided House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, for having referred to the coronavirus as the “Trump virus” during a CNN interview the night before rather than calling it the China virus.

Missouri governor tries to explain remark on virus

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a interview in which he said children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it,” remarks that drew criticism from Democrats as well as the head of a state teachers union.

Parson sought to clarify his comments in a subsequent interview Tuesday and in a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. Parson said he “didn’t do a good job of explaining” his point, but added that anyone implying that he doesn’t care about children is a “sick individual.”

