Major new climate study rules out less severe global warming scenarios

The current pace of human-caused carbon emissions is increasingly likely to trigger irreversible damage to the planet, according to a comprehensive new international study released Wednesday.

Researchers studying one of the most important and vexing topics in climate science — how sensitive the Earth’s climate is to a doubling of the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere — found that warming is extremely unlikely to be on the low end of estimates.

The scientists now say it is likely that if human activities, such as burning oil, gas, and coal as well as deforestation, push carbon dioxide to such levels, the Earth’s global average temperature will most likely increase between 4.1 to 8.1 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous and longstanding estimated range of climate sensitivity, as first laid out in a 1979 report, was 2.7 to 8.1 degrees.