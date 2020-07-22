Trump says he’ll send agents to Chicago and elsewhere

“We will never defund the police,” the president said. “We will hire more great police. We want to make law enforcement stronger, not weaker. What cities are doing is absolute insanity.”

Trump, who has sought to make “law and order” a campaign theme and denounced “Democrat-run cities” as he seeks reelection, recounted anecdotes and statistics about a recent spate of gun violence, while blaming local politicians and liberals for crime and criticizing the progressive “defund the police” slogan.

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Wednesday that the Justice Department will send hundreds of additional federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque to confront a rise in shootings and other crime, escalating his dark rhetoric about urban crime and bashing local elected officials who have been wary of intervention by his administration.

Standing beside Trump, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department will send roughly 200 additional agents to Chicago and more than 35 agents to Albuquerque to bolster violent crime task forces that work with local police. The surge will build on previously announced plans to send about as many agents to Kansas City, Mo., and more cities would be added, he said.

‘‘Our goal is to help save lives,’’ Barr said.

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny on interventions by federal law enforcement officials in urban areas amid protests prompted by the police killing in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis — including the deployment of Department of Homeland Security agents in unmarked uniforms to confront protesters in Portland, Ore., in the name of protecting federal buildings from vandalism.

Barr sought to distinguish the Justice Department additions to existing task forces from the novel issues raised by confrontations with protesters, stressing that the agents would be performing the sort of “standard anti-criminal activities” targeting violent gangs that law enforcement officers have for decades.

“This is different than the operations and tactical teams we use to defend against riots and mob violence,” he said. “And we’re going to continue to confront mob violence. But, the operations we are discussing today are very different — they are classic crime fighting.”

Still, Barr joined Trump in blaming politics for a recent rise in crime rates, although those rates still remain far lower than they were a generation ago. He denounced what he portrayed as the demonization of the police and calls to defund local law enforcement agencies.

“This rise is a direct result of the attack on the police forces,” Barr declared.

The additional agents will be reassigned from other tasks at Justice Department agencies like the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as law enforcement officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Barr said.

The attorney general said the agents would be part of the same effort announced several weeks ago for Kansas City, which the Justice Department is calling Operation Legend, after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy who was killed in Kansas City.

Barr also announced grants of about $3.5 million for Chicago to help compensate for overtime and other expenses incurred in supporting the federal task force and $3.6 million for Kansas City to hire additional police officers. Trump said that in all, $61 million in federal grants would go to hire more police officers in cities that are eventually included in the operation.

While there is nothing unusual about federal agents teaming up with local police on task forces to investigate gang violence or drug trafficking networks, the Trump administration’s recent efforts — pegged to Trump trying to make political hay of bashing Democratic elected officials, and coming against the backdrop of the intervention around the federal courthouse in Portland — have strained federal and local relations.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, said at a later news conference that the speech was a ‘‘political stunt.’’

‘‘The president is trying to divert attention from his failed leadership on COVID-19,’’ she said.

The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, has said he was caught by surprise when Washington announced Operation Legend for his city, saying that he learned about it on Twitter. He said he supports receiving help in solving crimes but is worried that the federal agents may end up being used for more political purposes.

“I have grave discomfort with the pain of my people in Kansas City being exploited for political purposes,” he said. “We all recognize the tragedies that are going on in our streets. A mayor like me, you live with this every day. I find it disgraceful the narrative that the president and others use to try to score political points.”

Kansas City has already received about 200 agents, Barr said.

The Kansas City Police Department and the state attorney general’s office both said they support the effort.

‘‘We are all committed to lowering violent crime and bringing justice to the families of those victims of violent crime,” said city police spokesman Jacob Becchina.

Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said she doubts the federal officers will be used only to help solve crimes and reduced violence.

“Certainly we want these unsolved crimes addressed, we want safe communities, we just disagree on pathway to get there. Who doesn’t want safe, livable communities?’’ she said.

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday indirectly criticized Trump over the continued push to dispatch federal agents to US cities, with Baker saying he believes officials should “only play if we get asked.”

“One of the things the lieutenant governor and I have said many times around our available law enforcement resources is we go where we’re invited,” Baker said when asked about the role of federal agents in Portland.

Legal analysts say the administration unquestionably has the right to deploy federal officers to cities to enforce federal laws. But their power is not unlimited, and without the blessing of state or local authorities, they could not enforce state or local laws, legal analysts said.

Most cities have experienced a drop in crime during the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, a sharp rise in shootings in major cities like Chicago and New York has captured most of the attention.

The pattern has been repeated in many cities, including those run by Republican mayors — a point that Trump administration officials usually do not mention. Jacksonville, Fla., the site of the Republican National Convention next month, is experiencing one of its most lethal years in decades, with more than 100 homicides as of last Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department.

While some of the largest US cities are on track to hit higher numbers this year than they have in decades, criminologists also say that murder rates and other violent crimes are significantly lower now than they were in the early 1990s.

Material from The Washington Post and the Associated Press was used in this report.