‘What choice do we have?’: Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’ faces off with federal officers at tense protests

The lawsuit, filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, alleges that federal agents sent by President Trump have arrested people with no probable cause, whisked protesters away in unmarked cars, and used excessive force to quell the unrest. It’s part of growing pushback against the Trump administration’s use of federal agents in Portland and its plans to do the same in other cities.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday on Oregon’s request for a restraining order against federal agents sent to the state’s biggest city to quell protests that have spiraled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators.

In a twist, the judge hearing the case — US District Court Judge Michael Mosman — works out of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, which has been a target for more than 50 nights of protests following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a Black man, died after being pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer, igniting protests against racial injustice nationwide.

The motion for a temporary restraining order asks the judge to immediately command agents from the Department of Homeland Security, the US Customs and Border Patrol, the Federal Protective Service, and the US Marhsals Service to immediately stop detaining protesters without probable cause, to identify themselves before arresting anyone, and to explain why an arrest is taking place.

“There is no question that they have the right to protect federal buildings,” the motion reads. “But these officers have also pursued peaceful, unarmed citizens through city streets and used unlawful intimidation tactics to instill fear of violence and chill the exercise of rights protected by both the Oregon Constitution and the United States Constitution.”

During the hearing — held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic — Rosenblum said she was asking the court to “declare it not acceptable for federal officers to use unconstitutional police state-type acts to detain citizens of Oregon without cause.”

David Morrell, an attorney for the US government, called the motion extraordinary and told the court it was based solely on “a few threadbare declarations” from witnesses and a Twitter video.

“It’s important to underscore what’s at stake here. The Hatfield courthouse did not damage itself,” he said, calling the protests “dangerous and volatile.”

It wasn’t clear when Mosman would rule.

Associated Press

N.Y. police clear City Hall Park forcing out 50

NEW YORK — Police in riot gear moved in early Wednesday to clear a monthlong encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York’s City Hall.

A line of officers with helmets and shields entered City Hall Park shortly before 4 a.m. and forced out about 50 people, many of them homeless, who remained at the encampment. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the clearing of the encampment, which had about 100 people still there, was unrelated to President Trump’s threats to send federal law enforcers to New York to take on protesters as the president has done in Portland, Ore.

The decision to clear what Blasio called the increasingly unruly camp was made at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“We do always respect the right to protest, but we have to think about health and safety first, and the health and safety issues were growing,” de Blasio said. “So it was time to take action.”

Speaking later in Albany, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he’d spoken to the president by phone, and Trump had told him he wouldn’t be deploying extra federal law enforcement forces to New York for now, and that the two leaders would speak first before any such action happened.

Associated Press

House OKs bill to remove statues from US Capitol

WASHINGTON — The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the US Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision declaring Blacks couldn’t be citizens.

Besides Taney, the bill would direct the architect of the Capitol to identify and eventually remove from Statuary Hall at least 10 statues honoring Confederate officials, including Lee, the commanding general of the Confederate Army, and Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president. Three statues honoring white supremacists would be immediately removed.

The House approved the bill, 305-113, sending it to the Republican-controlled Senate, where prospects are uncertain.

Associated Press