Cohen to be released from prison, get home confinement

Cohen and his lawyers had said his detention stemmed from plans to write an unflattering book about the president and Cohen’s experience in the justice system, a memoir, he said, that would cite examples of Trump making racist and anti-Semitic comments in private settings. They argued that a gag order outlining the government’s conditions for his continued release was tantamount to a violation of his constitutional rights — and the judge agreed.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said Cohen must be released by 2 p.m. Friday, after he is tested for coronavirus. He has been held in a solitary setting at the federal prison in Otisville, N.Y., since being rearrested July 9.

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison to home confinement, saying the Justice Department’s move to take him back into custody this month was retaliation for writing a book about his former boss.

‘‘I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and to discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others,’’ Hellerstein said in a ruling issued Thursday morning.

Cohen had been on home confinement in Manhattan since May, part of a compassionate release program established this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Justice Department’s terms for allowing Cohen to remain at home — barring him not only from writing the book but from even discussing it — were unheard of, Hellerstein said.

‘‘In 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at the terms and conditions of supervised release, I have never seen such a clause,’’ he said.

Hellerstein was fiercely critical of the defense put forth by the Justice Department, which had argued that Cohen was combative in a discussion about the house-arrest agreement. A probation officer, Adam Pekula, said in an affidavit that he was unaware Cohen was writing a book at the time he gave him the agreement.

Pekula said Cohen took issue with other terms detailed on the form, including that preapproval would be needed for Cohen to seek employment and that he would be barred from communicating with fellow convicted felons. Cohen also objected to being told that he could not do his own grocery shopping, the officer said.

Pekula said he conveyed Cohen’s concerns and behavior to Bureau of Prisons officials, who determined that he was to be remanded.

Assistant US Attorney Allison Rovner argued Cohen’s lawyer Jeffrey Levine tried to haggle with the probation officer on his requirement that Cohen wear an ankle monitor, saying it was a condition reserved for violent convicts. There was nothing wrong with Levine trying to negotiate for his client, the judge said, and the attempt to debate the terms should not have been cause to imprison him.

A spokesman for the US attorney’s office declined to comment on whether prosecutors intend to appeal.