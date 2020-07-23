Ghosn son paid $500,000 to accused escape accomplice, U.S. says

Carlos Ghosn’s son made about $500,000 in cryptocurrency payments to one of the two American men accused of helping the former Nissan chairman escape criminal charges in Japan, US prosecutors said.

Anthony Ghosn made the payments to Peter Taylor via the cryptocurrency platform Coinbase after the auto executive escaped in a box smuggled aboard a private plane in December, prosecutors said in a court filing Wednesday. Together with an earlier wire transfer, Taylor and his father, ex-Green Beret Michael Taylor, received at least a combined $1.36 million from the Ghosn family, government records show.

Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon, has claimed his family played no part in his escape from Japan, where he faced charges of financial misconduct. But prosecutors in the United States and Japan have gathered evidence indicating his son and one daughter, Maya, played some role in the operation.