AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

The lawsuit, first filed in federal claims court in March, was initially brought by federal employees in roles such as a Bureau of Prisons supervisor, a commodity grader with the Agriculture Department, and a radiographer with Department of Veterans Affairs.

Lawyers representing the individual employees on Wednesday amended the class-action lawsuit to add new plaintiffs from at least nine federal agencies, including parts of the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department.

Employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and the Transportation Security Administration are among the latest federal employees suing the Trump administration for hazard pay they claim they’re entitled to for being exposed to the novel coronavirus on the job.

The employees claim that under a federal labor statute, they’re entitled to hazard pay equal to at least 25 percent of their wages as they were exposed to “hazardous working conditions through the performance of their assigned duties and that the hazardous duty had not been taken into account in the classification of their position.”

Washington Post

3 of 4 Americans favor wearing masks in public: poll

LOS ANGELES — Three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of government advice intended to safeguard public health.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Trump is handling the outbreak, an unwelcome sign for the White House in an election year shaped by the nation’s battle with the pandemic.

More than four months after government stay-at-home orders first swept across the United States, the poll spotlights an America increasingly on edge about the virus. The federal government’s response is seen as falling short, and most Americans favor continued restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, even if they might hamstring the economy.

Support for requiring masks is overwhelming among Democrats, at 89 percent but 58 percent of Republicans are in favor as well. The poll was conducted before Trump, who for months was dismissive of masks, said this week that it’s patriotic to wear one.

associated press

Trump administration study into COVID-19 remedy stalls

A nearly $21 million government-funded study to see if a popular, over-the-counter heartburn medication could be a COVID-19 remedy has fizzled amid allegations of conflicts of interest and scientific misconduct, according to interviews, a whistleblower complaint, and internal government records obtained by The Associated Press.

In mid-April, the Trump administration funded a study of famotidine, the main ingredient in Pepcid, despite a lack of published data or studies to suggest heavy doses would be effective against the novel coronavirus. When government scientists learned of the hastily produced proposal to spend millions in federal funding on the research, they considered it laughable.

Now, the Pepcid project faces an uncertain future. Northwell Health, the New York health care provider hired to conduct the testing at its hospitals, put the trial on hold because of a shortage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in that state. Northwell is partnered with Alchem Laboratories, the Florida-based pharmaceutical company that received the contract.

The Pepcid project underscores what critics describe as the Trump administration’s casual disregard for science and anticorruption rules.

It was harshly criticized by a government whistleblower, Rick Bright. He filed a complaint accusing a senior administration health official of rushing the deal through without the scientific oversight necessary for such a large federal award.

associated press

Democrats want virus data of effect on pregnant women

A group of 15 Democratic senators, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, is pushing the Trump administration to more thoroughly track how the coronavirus affects pregnant women after new findings suggest they may be particularly vulnerable to the virus.

In a letter first shared with the 19th, a media outlet focused on women, Warren and Senator Patty Murray call on the Department of Health and Human Services to collect more information on pregnant women who contract COVID-19, including whether they had preexisting conditions that might exacerbate the virus and the severity of their symptoms.

They also argue for “expanding surveillance efforts, improving public health communication, ensuring the proper inclusion of pregnant people in clinical trials for covid-19 therapeutic and vaccine candidates, and addressing racial disparities in health care outcomes related to both covid-19 and maternal health.”

Both senators have previously called on the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration to make sure COVID-19 treatments and vaccines are tested for pregnant women. So far, none of the makers of federally backed vaccine candidates have indicated they will test their products in pregnant women.

Data published last month by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested pregnant women may be more likely to develop complications from the virus and to require intensive care and intubation. The data — which came after the agency had for months suggested pregnant women were no more vulnerable than the general population — did not find an increased mortality risk.

But a CDC Web page cautions “much remains unknown” about how the virus affects pregnant women. The limited data has hampered efforts to understand the risks to pregnant women, medical experts have said.

Washington Post

N.M. officials probe death after refusal to wear mask

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an auto shop after a man who refused to wear a mask allegedly tried to run over the shop owner’s son and crashed into a vehicle before driving off.

An incident report written by Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies say as they were searching for the man, they received a call from the shop owner saying the man had returned and that his son had shot someone.

Deputies found two men on the ground. One didn’t have a pulse.

The initial incident report indicated the man had stopped at the auto shop for air for his tire, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The owner said he told the man that he could help him but that he needed to have a mask on and the man became “extremely irate.”

The state’s mandate that everyone must wear face coverings in public has been in effect since May 16. Operators of essential businesses must require customers to wear masks.