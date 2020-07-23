US passes 4 million cases; new infections about double

The rapid spread of the virus this summer is striking, taking just 15 days to go from 3 million confirmed cases to 4 million. By comparison, the increase from 1 million cases to 2 million spanned 45 days from April 28 to June 11, and the leap to 3 million then took 27 days.

The United States on Thursday passed the distressing milestone of 4 million confirmed coronavirus infections, and President Trump announced he is canceling the public celebration of his nomination for a second term, as schools, Major League Baseball, and businesses wrestled with the consequences of a pandemic still far from under control.

Trump’s cancellation of the in-person portion of the Republican National Convention planned for next month in Jacksonville, Fla., represented a remarkable reversal. He had insisted for months on a made-for-television spectacle that would have packed people close together in a state that is now an epicenter of the pandemic.

On Thursday, he conceded that was not going to work. ‘‘The timing for this event is not right,’’ Trump said during the latest of somber, solo White House briefings this week. ‘‘It’s just not right with what’s been happening.’’

Florida reported 173 deaths on Thursday, its highest single-day count of new deaths, and also reported more than 10,200 new virus cases.

In a scathing statement blaming the surge of cases on Trump’s ‘‘failure to care,’’ presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said the president ‘‘quit on this country and waved the white flag of surrender.’’

Meanwhile, nearly every public health metric suggests the United States is badly losing its fight against the virus.

Positivity rates have reached alarming levels in numerous states, hospitalizations are soaring, and more than 1,100 new virus deaths were reported across the country on Wednesday, marking the first time since May 29 that the daily count exceeded that number, according to Washington Post tracking.

The rolling seven-day average of infections has doubled in less than a month, reaching more than 66,000 new cases per day Wednesday. The US death toll now exceeds 141,000.

Trump’s decision to cancel the Jacksonville convention came weeks after he initially pulled the event from Charlotte, N.C., amid a debate with the state’s governor over social distancing guidelines. He said that he would still keep a much smaller meeting of Republican delegates, scheduled for August in Charlotte, on the calendar.

“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while,” Trump said, explaining his decision to cancel the event.

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, according to party officials. Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience.

Fund-raising for the Florida convention has been sluggish, hampered by skittish donors worried about the growing caseload and conflicts between local politicians and Trump’s campaign.

Sixty-two percent of Florida voters said it was unsafe to hold the convention with the pandemic still raging, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Trump said he did not cancel the convention events at the request of local officials, but the Jacksonville City Council was set to meet Friday to discuss safety concerns around the gathering.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, a former chair of the Florida Republican Party, said he appreciated Trump “putting health and public safety first.”

Trump did announce plans to attend another big event: He said he plans to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15.

MLB began a pandemic-shortened season on Thursday, playing in empty stadiums amid questions about whether the sport can make it through October without having to abort.

Elsewhere around the country, many businesses appeared to be pulling back after their attempts to resume more normal operations proved premature, and an additional 1.4 million American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It was the first time since March that new claims rose.

Another 980,000 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims — the benefits offered to self-employed and gig workers — were also filed.

Congress, meanwhile, struggled to confront the crisis. Senate Republicans killed Trump’s payroll tax cut proposal on Thursday, widening an unusual rift with the White House over the cost and contents of the latest national virus relief package.

Trump’s briefing Thursday afternoon, his third of the week, reflected an effort to increase popular support for his management of the outbreak, which even many of his allies have criticized.

About two out of three Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, a new poll found.

Trump dismissed or played down the risk of the virus for months after it had begun spreading in the United States and has been a self-described cheerleader for rapid reopening of businesses and schools that were shut to help slow its spread.

The survey of 1,057 adults in the United States, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, also showed that three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, support mandatory face coverings when people are outside their own homes.

Trump resisted wearing a mask in public until earlier this month, despite calls to set a good example from the top. He now calls it patriotic to wear a mask, though he still does not wear one consistently and says people should decide for themselves.

Trump’s shift may reflect a growing consensus in favor of masks, although it is not clear that opposition to them has ebbed among some of the president’s strongest political supporters.

The president also took a small step back from his insistence that schools should open on time this fall, conceding instead that some might need to delay in-person learning. Many school districts have already announced that decision.

Trump has been critical of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying it made it too tough for schools to reopen, and promised new guidelines would be issued. On Thursday, the CDC released several documents emphasizing the benefits of in-person school, in line with Trump’s messaging. Some of the guidance was written by White House officials rather than experts at the CDC, people familiar with the process said.

The new guidelines for school administrators mention precautions outlined in previous documents, but they appear to drop specific reference to keeping students 6 feet apart — something many schools find almost impossible to do if they are fully reopened.

The document also suggests that schools only consider closing if there is ‘‘substantial, uncontrolled transmission’’ of the virus, and not necessarily even then.

The role children play in spreading the virus is still being studied, with experts saying that results are not definitive.

A South Korean study found that children over the age of 10 were as likely to transmit the virus as adults, while those under 10 were less likely to spread it.

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Wednesday on Fox News that the United States is launching a study of its own, adding that the data ‘‘really needs to be confirmed here.’’

Material from The New York Times and the Associated Press was used in this report.