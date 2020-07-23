Vivian remembered as courageous, humble civil rights warrior

ATLANTA — The nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who helped end segregation across the South and left an abiding imprint on US history.
Vivian, a close ally of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was mourned by civil rights icons along with TV personality and author Oprah Winfrey, baseball legend Hank Aaron, and others during a funeral at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Vivian died last Friday at age 95.
Vivian’s preaching was described as “an echo from heaven’’ by civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette.
But it was his work during the civil rights movement and the decades that followed that left an impression on Winfrey. She worked with Vivian on a series of racial seminars that aired on her show in the 1990s, she recalled in her video tribute.
“In his presence we were always learning more about our country, about ourselves, about what it means to stand for what is right,’’ Winfrey said. “He was a giant for justice.”
