Vivian remembered as courageous, humble civil rights warrior

ATLANTA — The nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who helped end segregation across the South and left an abiding imprint on US history.

Vivian, a close ally of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was mourned by civil rights icons along with TV personality and author Oprah Winfrey, baseball legend Hank Aaron, and others during a funeral at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Vivian died last Friday at age 95.

Vivian’s preaching was described as “an echo from heaven’’ by civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette.