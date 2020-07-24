Homeland security made false statements in fight with N.Y., officials admit

Homeland Security officials made false statements in a bid to justify expelling New York residents from programs that let United States travelers speed through borders and airport lines, federal government lawyers admitted Thursday.
The surprise admission, contained in a court filing, said the inaccuracies “undermine a central argument” in the Trump administration’s case for barring New Yorkers from the programs after the state passed a law enabling immigrants living in the country illegally to get driver’s licenses.
Federal officials had insisted that New York was an outlier in placing restrictions on immigration authorities from gaining access to state Department of Motor Vehicles records. For that reason, they argued, New York was endangering national security and could not be trusted to participate in Global Entry and related travel programs.
But in their filing Thursday, government lawyers acknowledged that several other states, Washington, D.C., and some US territories also restricted access to motor vehicle information and had not been subject to such a ban.
Against that backdrop, the filing said, “The acting secretary of homeland security has decided to restore New York residents’ access to the Trusted Traveler Programs, effective immediately.”
