As Trump calls for schools to fully reopen, his son’s school says it will not

The school will decide early next month which option to follow.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, a private school in Washington’s Maryland suburbs, said in a letter to parents that it was still deciding whether to adopt a hybrid model for the fall that would allow limited in-person education or to resume holding all classes completely online as was done in the spring.

WASHINGTON — The school attended by President Trump’s son will not fully reopen in September out of concern over the coronavirus pandemic despite the president’s insistence that students across the country be brought back to classrooms in the fall.

“We are hopeful that public health conditions will support our implementation of the hybrid model in the fall,” said the letter signed by Robert Kosasky, the head of school, and David Brown, the assistant head. “As we prepare to make a decision the week of Aug. 10 about how to best begin the school year,” they added, “we will continue to follow guidance of appropriate health officials and refine both our hybrid and distance learning plans.”

If the school does opt for the hybrid model, students in seventh through 12th grades would rotate between on-campus and distance learning, with half of the students learning remotely each week. Barron Trump, 14, the youngest of the president’s five children, has spent the last three years at St. Andrew’s.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that schools fully open and has threatened to withhold federal money from districts that do not, but states, localities, and private schools increasingly are defying him.

Teachers union leaders said the St. Andrew’s situation should bring home to Trump how complicated reopening is for schools trying to balance the educational needs of their children and the health concerns of the staff, students, and community.

“The president now has to face what every other parent in America and every other teacher in America is grappling with right now, which is: In the midst of a pandemic, how do schools keep their kids and their faculty safe?” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said in an interview. “It’s about safety, not bluster. It’s about a plan and resources, not threats.”

New York Times

Trump, others go maskless during medal presentation

In recent days, President Trump has said it can be “patriotic” to wear masks, and others in his administration have lauded him for setting a good example when he has worn one.

But at a White House event Friday, neither Trump nor any of the roughly 30 other people gathered in close quarters in the Blue Room appeared to be wearing one.

The occasion was Trump’s presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, a former congressman and Olympic athlete. As he bestowed the highest civilian honor on Ryun, Trump described him as “a legendary running Olympian” and “an American patriot.”

A pool reporter covering the event on-site said that none of the roughly 30 people in attendance appeared to be wearing masks, while reporters and White House staff members were wearing them.

Asked for an explanation, White House spokesman Judd Deere noted that everyone in the audience had been tested for the coronavirus and pointed to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington Post

Fauci discusses state surges and threats he’s received

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said states hit hard by the coronavirus in recent weeks need to halt or walk back their reopenings as they grapple with surges of infections.

“You don’t necessarily have to go all the way back to a complete shutdown, but you certainly have to call a pause and maybe even a backing up a bit,” he said in a live interview Friday with The Washington Post.

He suggested some states with rising cases, especially those in the South, go back to earlier phases of reopenings and strictly follow guidelines that would allow them to lift pandemic restrictions one step at a time.

“The issue is that some of the states . . . have essentially skipped over some of those checkpoints,” he said, without naming individual states. “. . . I think we can control the surging that we’re seeing in those states.”

He also urged other states where outbreaks are more contained to look at hard-hit states as cautionary examples of “what happens when you open too quickly.”

He reiterated the importance of wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding crowds.

In another interview Friday with CNN’s “The Axe File” Fauci said he and his family have been targeted with hate mail and death threats.

“It’s really a magnitude different now,” Fauci said, seeming somewhat bewildered by the level of vitriol.

“Serious threats against me, against my family . . . my daughters, my wife — I mean, really? Is this the United States of America?”

washington post

Councilors threatened over Green Bay mask mandate

Green Bay, Wis., police are investigating threats made against city officials over a new mandate requiring face coverings in public buildings because of the coronavirus.

Alderman Randy Scannell, who first proposed the mask ordinance, says one e-mail calls him a traitor and the sender would make sure Scannell would die.

He says it appears multiple people are sending threatening e-mails to council members and city officials, including the mayor.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says all 12 council members, regardless of how they voted on the ordinance, received at least one of the threats. Smith e-mailed all city officials, telling them to be vigilant, WLUK-TV reported.

The council spent close to six hours taking public comments and deliberating the ordinance before it passed 7-5 on Tuesday night.

associated press

COVID-19 cases overwhelm county hospital in Texas

The sole hospital in a remote South Texas county has become so overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients that officials could soon start sending home those least likely to survive the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A health board in Starr County debated Thursday whether to authorize critical care guidelines to help workers at Starr County Memorial Hospital make painstaking decisions about how to allocate beds and other dwindling resources as infections soar.

Patients with little chance of recovering will be told , said Jose Vasquez, the top health official in the county of 61,000.

“The situation is desperate,” Vasquez said. “We cannot continue functioning in the Starr County Memorial Hospital nor in our county in the way that things are going. The numbers are staggering.”

The explosion of coronavirus cases in Texas over the past month has strained resources at health care systems across the state, and the announcement from Starr County highlights how hospitals in small, rural areas — many of them scarcely affected by the virus in the pandemic’s early stages — are especially unprepared to deal with the surge of sick people.

washington post