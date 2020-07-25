Used masks needs to make it to the trash can

The issue has prompted environmental organizations, including the Environmental Protection Agency, to sound the alarm. Some local governments, like Suffolk County in New York, have instituted fines for littering involving masks and gloves, and police departments, like the one in Swampscott, Mass., have warned that improperly discarding PPE is a crime.

As more people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, more personal protective equipment, or PPE, has been found as litter around the world.

Helen Lowman looks at litter a lot. It’s her job. But while walking her dog in Westport, Conn., in March, she noticed an alarming trend. First she passed some dirty wipes on the ground. Then there were gloves. And finally a mask. Four months later, she said the litter of personal protective gear has only gotten worse.

Advertisement

“This pandemic is causing the face of litter to change,” said Lowman, chief executive of Keep America Beautiful, a nonprofit group that organizes cleanups. “We’re seeing a real shift in what is in the litter stream.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that the general public wear reusable cloth face coverings, but disposable masks are readily available; a pack of 50 can be purchased for around $30.

Experts say the risk of catching coronavirus from a discarded mask is minimal, but the litter is causing concern for other reasons: Used masks and gloves, which cannot be recycled, pose a problem for the environment.

Disposable masks and gloves aren’t necessarily better or worse than any other kind of litter, according to experts.

“It’s quite alarming where these are ending up,” said Gary Stokes, founder of OceansAsia, a marine conservation group. “It’s not just the beaches. We’re getting them out in nature, but also downtown; you see them on the streets, in the gutter, on public transport.”

Advertisement

New York Times

Universal, Disney parks cancel Halloween events

ORLANDO — It’s hard to scare the bejesus out of someone in a haunted house while socially distancing, which may explain the decision by Universal to cancel its Halloween Horror Nights this year at its US theme parks.

The company said Friday it wouldn’t be hosting the celebration of all things scary at its Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood so that it could focus on operating its theme parks for daytime guests under pandemic restrictions.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,’’ the company tweeted.

Halloween Horror Nights typically lasts more than a month starting in September, but it’s planned for more than a year. Each haunted house is a small, temporary attraction, elaborately designed and themed, built with studious attention to details and populated with “scare-actors” who chase but never touch the thousands of patrons passing through each night.

Last month, Walt Disney World canceled its annual after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom that typically begins in mid-August.

Associated Press

Health care workers struggle to keep up in hot spots

Shortages of health care workers are worsening in Houston, Miami, Baton Rouge, and other cities battling sustained COVID-19 outbreaks, exhausting staffers and straining hospitals’ ability to cope with spiking cases.

That need is especially dire for frontline nurses, respiratory therapists and others who play hands-on, bedside roles where one nurse is often required for each critically ill patient.

While many hospitals have devised ways to stretch material resources — converting surgery wards into specialized COVID units and recycling masks and gowns — it is far more difficult to stretch the human workers needed to make the system function.

Advertisement

‘‘At the end of the day, the capacity for critical care is a balance between the space, staff, and stuff. And if you have a bottleneck in one, you can’t take additional patients,’’ said Mahshid Abir, a senior physician policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and director of the Acute Care Research Unit at the University of Michigan. ‘‘You have to have all three. . . . You can’t have a ventilator, but not a respiratory therapist.’’

‘‘What this is going to do is it’s going to cost lives, not just for COVID patients, but for everyone else in the hospital,’’ she warned.

Washington Post

New Orleans shuts bars and bans alcoholic drinks to go

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’s mayor is shutting down the city’s bars because of rising coronavirus numbers and forbidding restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to go.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says some lines of people waiting to buy drinks were so long they became “a gathering in themselves, and no mask-wearing and the like.”

Cantrell says the city is seeing daily increases in confirmed coronavirus cases about double its threshold of 50 a day for more relaxed rules. The rule against take-out sales of alcoholic drinks takes effect Saturday.

The mayor’s orders came as the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, for a total of 103,734. New Orleans’s total rose 103 to 9,752.

Advertisement

Associated Press

India begins it first human trials of coronavirus vaccine

NEW DELHI —India began its first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate as the world’s second-most populous country recorded nearly 49,000 new cases.

The additional infections take India’s total to more than 1.3 million on Saturday, with surges seen in a quarter of the country’s 36 states and union territories.

India has tallied 31,358 deaths, including 757 in the last 24 hours. It has reported a much lower death rate than the world’s two other worst-hit countries, the United States and Brazil. Johns Hopkins University showed the United States has more than 4.1 million cases (144,000 deaths) and Brazil with 2.2 million cases (85,000 deaths).

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a premier teaching hospital in the capital of New Delhi, says it has administered the first dose of a trial COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The candidate vaccine, Covaxin, is among nearly two dozen in human trials around the world.

Associated Press

South Africa has more than half of continent’s cases

JOHANNESBURG — Africa’s total confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 800,000.

That’s according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Africa has more than half the reported cases on the 54-nation continent. But infections are now climbing rapidly in other countries including Kenya, East Africa’s economic hub, with more than 16,000.

Associated Press