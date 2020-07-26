Maui braces for impact as Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii

Rainfall from the storm could be anywhere from 5 inches to 15 inches. It’s ‘‘probably not a good day to go to the beach,’’ Almanza said.

“It’s definitely going to be a triple threat,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Vanessa Almanza said.

HONOLULU — Hawaii prepared for the onslaught of Hurricane Douglas on Sunday, with predictions of high winds, rain, and storm surge.

Douglas weakened Saturday to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached Hawaii, but officials warned people not to be lulled into complacency. The National Weather Service said Douglas should remain a hurricane as it moves through the islands Sunday.

Advertisement

Oahu, home to the state’s largest city, Honolulu, was placed under a hurricane warning with the storm beginning to affect the island as early as late morning. Kauai and Maui were also placed under warning status Sunday, while a hurricane watch was canceled for the Big Island.

Officials on Maui planned to sound hurricane warning sirens Sunday morning alerting residents to shelter in place or take refuge at one of seven shelters set up around the island. The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour Sunday.

The National Weather Service said parts of Maui would feel the first impacts of Hurricane Douglas on Sunday morning, followed by Oahu about midday, and the islands of Kauai and Niihau in the evening.

Maui officials said in a release that they will assess damage from the storm Monday.

“We know that it is weakening as it approaches, but it still will have significant impact on each island,” Hawaii Governor David Ige said at a Saturday news conference.

State health department officials contacted each of the 625 people who were currently in isolation or quarantine as of Friday because they are either COVID-19 positive or have been in contact with someone who is. Every one of those indicated they would shelter-in-place and not seek refuge at a hurricane shelter.

Advertisement

“That gives a sigh of relief,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell of Honolulu.

In Texas, Tropical Storm Hanna lashed the Gulf Coast with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets, and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

Downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, Hanna passed over the US-Mexico border with winds near 50 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. It unloaded more than 12 inches of rain on parts of South Texas and northeastern Mexico.

Border communities whose health care systems were already strained by COVID-19 cases — with some patients being airlifted to larger cities — found themselves under siege from the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season. There were no immediate reports of any deaths on either side of the border.

Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved an emergency declaration that will provide federal aid.

Associated Press