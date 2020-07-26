White House concedes that turnaround times for diagnostic testing should improve

‘‘I started out by saying that we are never going to be happy with testing until we get turnaround times within 24 hours, and I would be happy with point-of-care testing everywhere,’’ Giroir said, referring to when sample collection and testing occur in the same place. ‘‘We are not there yet. We are doing everything we can to do that.’’

In an interview Sunday on CNN’s ‘‘State of the Union,’’ Admiral Brett Giroir blamed ‘‘large commercial labs that perform about half the testing in our country.’’

The White House’s coronavirus testing coordinator conceded Sunday that turnaround times for diagnostic testing should improve, promising better times this week.

Advertisement

Giroir defended testing capacity, saying that ‘‘no one is trying to stop testing in this country,’’ when host Jake Tapper asked about Trump’s remarks that he had instructed officials to slow testing out of concern that it would highlight the spread of the virus in the country.

The country reported 58,095 new infections and 557 additional deaths as of early Sunday evening, resulting in a seven-day average that was slightly lower than Saturday’s with several states left to report their totals. The world surpassed 16 million confirmed cases over the weekend and reached at least 641,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The United States accounts for about one-fourth of the reported infections and one-fifth of the death toll; it had just chalked up a four-day streak of four-digit death tolls, the worst accounting of human loss from the virus since late May.

As of Sunday afternoon, the seven-day averages for new cases hit fresh highs in several states, including Alaska, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Nevada and South Carolina set records for their seven-day averages of daily deaths, and Mississippi and North Carolina tied their previous highs. In Texas, the seven-day average for cases was 8,302 on Saturday as the first tropical storm of the season, Hanna, roared ashore.

Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, said states hit hard by the virus in recent weeks need to halt or reverse their reopenings while they grapple with infection surges. During a live interview with The Washington Post, Fauci said a coronavirus vaccine would probably not be ‘‘widely available’’ until ‘‘several months’’ into 2021.

Washington Post

Florida overtakes New York in virus cases, adds 9,300

ORLANDO — Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most coronavirus cases in the United States, as more than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State on Sunday, accompanied by an additional 78 new deaths.

Florida’s 423,855 coronavirus cases as of Sunday were surpassed only by California’s 453,659 cases. With 39.5 million residents, California has almost double the population of Florida’s 21.4 million inhabitants. California is the nation’s most populous state, followed by Texas, Florida, and New York.

New York, which has 19.4 million residents, had 411,736 coronavirus cases.

There were 9,344 new cases reported in Florida on Sunday. Almost 3.4 million Floridians have been tested for the virus.

Florida had 5,972 total deaths as of Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Associated Press

Minnesota reports fourth-straight day of 700 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota health officials reported 871 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the fourth-straight day it has reported more than 700 new cases.

The spike in new daily cases was one of the largest in Minnesota since May, the Star Tribune reported. But the increase came on a volume of more than 16,000 completed tests, which is much higher than daily test tallies in May.

Advertisement

The new cases raise the total of confirmed infections in Minnesota since the pandemic started to more than 51,000.

Three new deaths also were reported Sunday, raising Minnesota’s death toll to 1,574.

Associated Press

Cuomo says 105 bars cited for distancing violations

NEW YORK — More than 100 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some now face the possible suspension of their liquor licenses, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The violations, for issues such as people crowding outside and workers not wearing masks, were handed out by a new state police and liquor authority enforcement task force inspecting establishments in the city and on Long Island, Cuomo said.

The state’s liquor authority board will meet Monday to review the 105 violations and decide on the possible suspension of some licenses.

Last week, the board yanked 10 licenses for social distancing violations.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Cuomo said the state tallied three deaths from coronavirus on Saturday while hospitalizations for the disease fell to 637, the lowest total since mid-March.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the state also remained low.

Of 53,568 tests performed Saturday, just 536 — or about 1 percent — returned a positive result, Cuomo said.

Associated Press

Trump postpones Yankee Stadium first-pitch plan

WASHINGTON -- President Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

Advertisement

Trump tweeted Sunday that he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines, and the economy. Trump said in the tweet: “We will make it later in the season!”

He had announced at a briefing Thursday on Major League Baseball’s opening day that he’d be at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 to throw out the first pitch.

Trump has been trying to show voters that he is taking the virus seriously by holding briefings and canceling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Fla. Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.

Associated Press