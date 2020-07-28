Barr clashes with House Democrats, defending responses to protests and Russia inquiry

Barr’s defenses punctuated a hostile election-season oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Democrats tried to portray him as a dangerous errand boy for the president. But Barr insisted he was trying to enforce the law against what he characterized as rioters using demonstrations as cover to commit crimes. He also said of the criminal cases that grew out of the Russia investigation that he wanted to be fair to Trump’s former advisers.

The attorney general also insisted that he intervened in the criminal cases of President Trump’s allies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn to uphold the rule of law, not to do Trump’s bidding.

Attorney General William Barr vigorously defended the federal response to nationwide protests and civil unrest on Tuesday in a combative congressional hearing where Democrats accused him and other Trump administration officials of suppressing protesters’ rights in an overly violent crackdown.

“The president’s friends don’t deserve special breaks, but they also don’t deserve to be treated more harshly than other people,” he said. “And sometimes that’s a difficult decision to make, especially when you know you’re going to be castigated for it.”

The five-hour hearing, Barr’s first on Capitol Hill in more than a year, grew increasingly heated as Democrats spoke over his attempts to respond to their accusations. At one point, the attorney general exclaimed, “I’m going to answer the damn question.”

Democrats were clearly angered as Barr quibbled over small details or ignored questions about his rationale or actions. But amid frequent sniping, lawmakers came away with few, if any, new facts or admissions.

Democrats have sought to hold Barr to account since he presented a summary last year of the then-secret findings of special counsel Robert Mueller that a federal judge later said was “distorted” and “misleading” in a way that torqued public understanding of its findings in Trump’s favor.

But Barr — who also did not testify before the House Judiciary Committee when he was attorney general the first time, under President George H.W. Bush — repeatedly put off requests to appear before the committee, saying he was too busy. In the meantime, lawmakers accumulated a long list of additional grievances that they aired on Tuesday.

“You have aided and abetted the worst failings of the president,” Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee chairman, said at the start of the hearing to Barr, who sat impassively.

Democrats charged that Barr had intervened improperly in the Stone and Flynn cases to please Trump. They accused him of helping the president promulgate bogus fears about voter fraud to help shake confidence in November’s election. And they warned that under Barr’s leadership, the Justice Department was trampling on the civil liberties of citizens like those demanding that the nation eradicate institutionalized racism against Black Americans.

“The president wants footage for his campaign ads and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered,” Nadler said. “You are projecting fear and violence nationwide in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr.”

The attorney general denied the charges, arguing at first calmly and then more irritably that federal agents confronting protesters were not trying to quash peaceful expressions of free speech, but to deal with “mob” violence.

“Rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak senseless havoc and destruction on innocent victims,” he said.

In particular, he defended the deployment of federal agents in Portland, Ore., accusing local police of essentially abandoning a federal courthouse as rioters and vandals “laid siege” to it, threatening the functioning of the court system.

“What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called protests,” Barr said. “It is by any objective measure an assault on the government of the United States.”

Local officials have accused federal agents of being heavy-handed and said their presence reinvigorated tensions that had been subsiding.

While some protesters have been violent, many others have been peaceful and have included high school students, military veterans, off-duty lawyers, and lines of mothers who call themselves the “Wall of Moms.” Video shows that in some cases, agents attacked protesters when there was no apparent threat, including the case of a Navy veteran whose hand was smashed by officers.

Barr likewise defended the federal response to protests last month at Lafayette Square outside the White House, where law enforcement used pepper balls and smoke bombs to clear the area before Trump walked through to take a photograph in front of a nearby church. Barr said officials had reached a “consensus” that a protective perimeter outside the White House had to be extended because they wanted to prevent the vandalism of previous nights.

The Justice Department’s independent inspector general is investigating the actions of federal agents during the episode.

Asked about the pleas for racial justice informing many of the protests, Barr said that “I don’t agree that there is systemic racism in police departments generally in this country,” and he quoted statistics that more white Americans have been killed by police than Black Americans.

Critics have called those figures misleading because they do not account for relative population differences; a Black person is more likely to be killed than a white person.

Republicans backed the attorney general for showing “courage” by taking aim at the Russia investigation and attacks on police.

Their most visceral defense came in a five-minute video montage that appeared to show protesters or people infiltrating their ranks turning to violence. It began with footage of cable news anchors describing the protests as “peaceful” before streaming through scenes like a police precinct being set ablaze in Minneapolis, American flags burning, cans being hurled at police, and stores looted.

Republicans cheered on Barr as he defended his decision to overrule career prosecutors in the Stone case, saying that they were trying to treat Stone more harshly than other defendants.

“The line prosecutors were trying to advocate for a sentence that was more than twice what anyone else in a similar position had ever served,” Barr said. “This is a 67-year-old man, first-time offender, no violence, and they were trying to put him in jail for seven to nine years. I was not going to advocate that. Because that is not the rule of law.”