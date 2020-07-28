Biden announces plans to boost Black and Latino finances

Biden is also proposing to triple the goal for federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses, from 5 percent to at least 15 percent of all spending on materials and services by 2025.

The plan calls for dedicating $30 billion of previously proposed spending on a small business opportunity fund for Black, brown, and Native American entrepreneurs.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, announced a plan Tuesday to spend tens of billions of dollars to help people of color overcome inequities in the economy, a move that comes amid financial and racial upheaval nationwide.

‘‘My plan makes sure that contractors and subcontractors of color get a fair shot,’’ said Biden.

The former vice president is also calling for President Trump and Congress to create an emergency housing support program, and is promoting a refundable tax credit of up to $15,000 to help families purchase their first homes.

The announcement, outlined in a speech Biden gave in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday afternoon, came as race and the economy have taken a high profile in the presidential contest. The presidential contest has been rocked by protests in the wake of several killings of unarmed Black people and by the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit communities of color especially hard.

Biden criticized Trump in his speech. ‘‘He’s showing that he can’t beat the pandemic and keep you safe. He can’t turn the economy around,’’ said Biden. ‘‘He is intentionally stoking the flames of division and racism in this country.’’

The plan marks Biden’s latest attempt to make a major statement on racial issues, a topic on which he has faced blowback from activists on several occasions during his campaign. At the same time, Biden was propelled to victory in the Democratic primaries by strong support from Black voters, driven largely by those older than 45.

Tuesday’s proposal — covering an array of topics such as education, housing, and retirement — builds on ideas Biden has previously championed. ‘‘You will not see new dollar amounts’’ in the document, said a senior Biden campaign official previewing the plan.

The blueprint does not endorse slavery reparations, a move some Black activists advocated as a way to tackle economic and moral inequities. Asked Tuesday whether Biden would support a congressional study on reparations, the senior campaign official said, ‘‘The vice president doesn’t have a problem with a study.’’

Tuesday’s speech reflects the dueling political pressures faced by Biden. Trump and his allies are eager to paint the Democrat as an extremist, seeking to tether him to ideas such as defunding the police, which Biden has repeatedly said he does not support.

At the same time, Biden’s history on issues of race has created some tensions with young activists of color in the party, who feel that he needs to prove himself more to win their enthusiasm.

The plan also says relatively little about police and criminal-justice legislation, the focus of protests that have erupted nationwide, although it advocates ‘‘helping states modernize their criminal justice data infrastructure and adopt automated record-sealing’’ for some nonviolent crimes, to ease the process of sealing or expunging certain criminal records that hold people back from jobs or other opportunities.

Trump has long argued that his economic policies, including cutting taxes and reducing regulations, have spurred historic job growth for all Americans, including Blacks and Latinos.

He made that point to Fox News last month, saying of the pre-coronavirus economy, ‘‘We had the best numbers for African Americans on employment and unemployment in history.’’

Trump and his supporters also contend that Biden’s economic plans amount to ‘‘socialism’’ that would damage the economy for everyone. Although the economy was jolted by the pandemic, Trump argues that he is best positioned to rebuild it.

Biden’s plan represents the fourth and final part of his ‘‘Build Back Better’’ economic recovery plan.

Biden has previously presented blueprints to spend $700 billion on US products and research to jump-start the domestic economy; eliminate carbon pollution from power plants by 2035 and spend $2 trillion to spur the clean energy economy; and invest $775 billion on helping to care for young and old Americans through universal preschool and other initiatives.