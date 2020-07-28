John Lewis, lying in state, is honored as part of a ‘pantheon of patriots’

“Under the dome of the US Capitol, we have bid farewell to some of the greatest Americans in our history,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during an emotional ceremony Monday afternoon to honor Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who endured numerous arrests and beatings in his lifelong push for civil rights. “It is fitting that John Lewis joins this pantheon of patriots.”

It was a fitting tribute: The raised box that once supported the president most responsible for ending slavery now carried the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda, a man who dedicated his life to ensuring that with freedom came equality.

WASHINGTON — When the honor guard placed Representative John Lewis’s coffin in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday, the civil rights icon’s body lay upon the same catafalque that President Lincoln’s did.

Advertisement

Speakers recalled Lewis’s remarkable rise in American life, from a farmhouse in Pike County, Ala., with no running water or electricity to his leading role in the effort to end segregation and his ascent to the halls of Congress.

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, invoked the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a friend of Lewis, who once said that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

“But that is never automatic,” McConnell said. “History only bent toward what’s right because people like John paid the price to help bend it.”

Typically, when a lawmaker with the stature of Lewis is honored in the Capitol, the building hosts thousands of visitors. But the coronavirus pandemic limited the crowd inside the Rotunda to just dozens.

The crowd included a cross-section of influential lawmakers from both parties and other notable guests. Among them were several potential Democratic vice presidential picks: Senator Kamala Harris of California, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Representative Karen Bass of California, and Representative Val Demings of Florida. Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, who was with Lewis in his final public appearance last month, sat with the Congressional Black Caucus.

Advertisement

Members of the caucus wore masks that read “Good Trouble” — a nod to one of Lewis’s favorite phrases encouraging people to stand up against injustice.

One notable absence was President Trump, who told reporters he had no plans to attend the ceremony for Lewis, whom he had criticized in recent years.

“I won’t be going, no,” Trump told reporters.

Among those expected to pay respects to Lewis after the ceremony were Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, according to their public schedules. Lewis’s body was set to be moved outside Monday evening, so the public could pay respects.

Before the ceremony, a solemn crowd gathered outside the building to watch the motorcade carrying Lewis arrive.

“Come on — you don’t want to miss it,” June Jeffries, 66, said as her son, Rudolph, hoisted her barefoot granddaughter, Clara, onto his shoulders to see the motorcade turn into the Capitol complex.

“My wife and I are explaining to her, particularly for her, what it means to be Black,” said Rudolph Jeffries, who lives in Silver Spring, Md. “This is the type of event we wouldn’t miss.”

Both June Jeffries and her son remembered the cold day they spent outside the Supreme Court to pay homage to Thurgood Marshall, its first Black justice, after his death. On Monday, even in sweltering heat, the pair felt it important for Clara, 4, to do the same.

Advertisement

“I want my daughter to understand she’s part of this community and that she has a responsibility as a member of this community to participate in these kinds of events,” he added. “Appreciate the people who made it possible for us to live as freely as we do.”