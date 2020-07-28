More states in ‘red zone’ on number of infections

The 21 states now in the red zone — Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin — were designated as such because they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week. Three more states were added to the most serious category since a similar report dated July 14: Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

A new federal report found that the number of states with outbreaks serious enough to place them in the “red zone” had grown to 21, and urged officials in those states to impose more restrictions.

The findings in the new report, which contained profiles of each state, were sent to state officials by the White House’s coronavirus task force and obtained by The New York Times.

The report, which was dated July 26, recommended that more restrictions be put in place in red zone states. But on Monday, a day later, President Trump called for more states to reopen.

“A lot of the governors should be opening up states that they’re not opening, and we’ll see what happens with them,” Trump said during a visit to North Carolina — one of the states in the red zone.

The report recommended that North Carolina “close establishments where social distancing and mask use cannot occur, such as bars” and “limit indoor dining to less than 25 percent of normal capacity.”

It made similar recommendations for other hard-hit states, calling for reducing the occupancy of other businesses, closing gyms, and urging people to scale back their public interactions and activities to a quarter of what they normally are.

Mask mandates were consistently recommended for states and cities where the virus is spreading. Noting that Arizona, included in the red zone, had seen cases level off in recent days, the report credited its “aggressive mitigation efforts of mask wearing, social distancing and closing bars.”

But some governors continue to be resistant. When Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, visited Tennessee on Monday, she spoke with Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, about mask mandates, but he was loath to issue a statewide order. “We talked about statewide mandates; we also talked about alternative approaches,” he said afterward.

Currently, Vermont is the only state in the “green zone” category for cases, with less than 10 cases a week per 100,000 people. The remaining 28 states and the District of Columbia were placed in the “yellow zone.”

New York Times

Teachers union says it will back strikes over reopening

The second-largest teachers’ union in the United States announced on Tuesday that it would support its 1.7 million members if they choose to strike in districts and states that move to reopen classrooms without adequate health and safety measures.

The union, the American Federation of Teachers, said strikes should be a “last resort.” But the resolution approved by the organization’s executive council gives educators and their union representatives additional muscle in negotiations over what would constitute adequate protection for teachers and school employees.

The union is pushing for schools to wait to reopen classrooms until coronavirus transmission rates in a community fall below 1 percent and average daily test positivity rates stay below 5 percent — something very few places have achieved. A recent New York Times analysis found that only two of the nation’s 10 largest school districts could reopen under the latter threshold.

The union also wants effective contact tracing in place in regions that reopen schools, mask requirements for students and teachers, updated ventilation systems in buildings, and procedures to maintain 6 feet of distance between individuals.

Randi Weingarten, the union’s president, said that if the federal government can support the cruise industry and hedge funds during the crisis, “they sure as hell can help working families, and can help educators ensure our kids get the education they need.”

New York Times

Transportation workers ask for mask requirement

Labor unions representing transportation workers formally asked the US Transportation Department this week to issue an emergency rule ordering passengers to wear masks on planes, buses, and trains or be denied a ride.

Larry Willis, president of Transportation Trades Department, a coalition of 33 unions, wrote in the petition that the government needed to go beyond issuing guidance and set clear rules for the use of masks to protect workers and passengers.

‘‘This regulation should require that passengers wear masks covering the nose and mouth while on board buses, trains, airplanes, and passenger vessels ,’’ Willis wrote to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Monday.

The Transportation Department has been willing to waive existing safety rules at the request of industry groups to ease the transportation of freight on trucks, trains, and airplanes.

But Chao has said writing new rules in response to the pandemic could be problematic, with difficulties in undoing them once the crisis passes.

Washington Post

Trump shares video that was deleted for falsehoods

On Monday evening, Facebook scrubbed from its site a viral video showing a group of doctors making misleading and false claims about the coronavirus pandemic after more than 14 million people had watched it. Hours later, President Trump tweeted out multiple clips of the same video to his 84.2 million followers.

Trump shared the video — which claims that face masks and lockdowns are not needed to stop the disease — as he shared 14 tweets over a half-hour span defending the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that the president has repeatedly promoted, and attacking Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert.

Twitter soon followed Facebook and YouTube in removing the videos, deleting several of the tweets that Trump shared, and even adding a note to its trending topics warning about the potential risks of hydroxychloroquine use.

On Tuesday, Twitter penalized Donald Trump Jr. for posting hydroxychloroquine misinformation, the social media giant said, Twitter said it ordered the president’s son to delete the misleading tweet and said it would ‘‘limit some account functionality for 12 hours.’’

The tweet, which featured a viral video showing a group of doctors making misleading and false claims about the coronavirus pandemic, was directly tweeted by Trump Jr.’s account.

Washington Post

Texas says health officials can’t close schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Local health officials in Texas do not have the authority to close schools solely to prevent a future spread of the coronavirus, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday, pushing that decision solely into the hands of school officials.

Paxton issued a “legal guidance” letter on schools amid fierce debate among local governments, health officials, parents, and teaches as to when schools should open in a state that has become one of the nation’s hot spots.

Dozens of cities, counties and school districts — including in the most populous areas — have already decided to delay school reopenings.

Associated Press