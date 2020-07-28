Trump spends 9 in 10 ad dollars defending states he won

President Trump is spending nearly all of his advertising money to keep states he won in 2016, playing a game of defense in areas a Republican incumbent should be able to count on.

More than 92 percent of his state-based spending in the month of July is in states he won, according to a Bloomberg analysis of television advertising data compiled by Advertising Analytics.

Joe Biden, leading in all national polls, is spending in seven key states that Trump won in 2016, too, banking on at least some of them swinging Democratic with widespread voter dissatisfaction over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and the accompanying economic crash.