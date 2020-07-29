Court: Flint class-action can proceed over lead in water

DETROIT — Flint, Mich., residents whose health and homes were harmed by lead-contaminated water scored a legal milestone Wednesday when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could proceed with a lawsuit against public officials for the disastrous decisions that caused the scandal.

“Plaintiffs in this case raise some of the most disturbing allegations of malfeasance by government actors in Michigan’s history,” Justice Richard Bernstein said. The court’s opinion was a key procedural step in long-running litigation.