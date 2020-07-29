Despite Evidence, Park Police Chief Says ‘Tremendous Restraint’ Was Used in Lafayette Clash

But the specific timing of how this would play out remained unclear. Democratic Governor Kate Brown said the agents would leave downtown Thursday and then the city soon thereafter, while acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf said federal officials would pull back from Portland ‘‘should circumstances on the ground significantly improve’’ as state troopers move to protect the courthouse.

As part of the agreement, officials said, most Department of Homeland Security agents would move off what have become the front lines around the courthouse and then withdraw from Portland entirely if the nightly rioting ceased.

The governor of Oregon and the Trump administration on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., where federal agents have repeatedly clashed with demonstrators during nightly unrest.

The uncertainty came as intense showdowns have continued between protesters and federal agents in Oregon’s biggest city, with federal actions drawing criticism from local officials and scrutiny from two inspectors general. The Trump administration has defended its response as a necessary move to keep people from attacking the courthouse.

In both sides’ telling, the agreement between Oregon and the Trump administration seeks to replace the highly scrutinized federal forces with state troopers.

‘‘After my repeated requests, the federal government has agreed to a phased withdrawal of federal officers that have been deployed to the Mark Hatfield United States Courthouse over recent weeks,’’ Brown said in a statement. ‘‘These federal officers have acted as an occupying force, refused accountability, and brought violence and strife to our community.’’

Brown said that officials from US Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement — who had gone to Portland as part of a DHS deployment called ‘‘Operation Diligent Valor’’ — would leave downtown Portland beginning Thursday ‘‘and shortly thereafter will begin going home.’’

The Oregon State Police would protect both ‘‘free speech and the security of the exterior of the courthouse with the Federal Protective Service,’’ Brown said. A more limited group of federal officials who secure the building normally also would stay put and focus on the inside of the courthouse, she added.

Wolf said the DHS will revisit the number of agents in Portland when ‘‘we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure.’’

If circumstances ‘‘significantly improve due to the influx of state and local law enforcement,’’ Wolf said, the DHS could change its deployment.

Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Wolf’s statement.

Washington Post

Despite videos, Park Police official says restraint used

WASHINGTON — Confronted by lawmakers multiple times with videos of Park Police officers advancing on protesters and beating reporters in Lafayette Square last month, Gregory T. Monahan, the force’s acting chief, refused on Tuesday to acknowledge the violent clashes and testified that his officers acted with “tremendous restraint.”

Monahan and the Park Police are being scrutinized for their role in the June 1 crackdown on protests in front of the White House, during which mounted police officers and officers in riot gear advanced on demonstrators with flash grenades and tear gas just before President Trump marched across the area to stage a photo op.

An Army National Guard officer who also testified on Tuesday as part of the House Natural Resources Committee’s investigation of the clash said the Park Police subjected protesters to “excessive use of force.”

Monahan told lawmakers that his officers were met with “severe violence from a large group of bad actors” and that the response “centered around public safety.” But pressed repeatedly to square his remarks with evidence captured during the demonstrations that his officers attacked protesters, Monahan demurred.

New York Times

Minn. police identify man who sparked violence

With an umbrella in his left hand and a hammer in his right, the man in black lobbed his weapon so nonchalantly into an auto parts shop’s windows that it surprised many others in Minneapolis marching nearby in a May 27 protest over George Floyd’s death.

Soon after his abrupt attack, the mostly calm demonstration near a police precinct erupted into looting and arson — the first fire in a series of riots that eventually caused $500 million in damage and left two people dead, the Associated Press reported.

For weeks afterward, activists and Internet commenters homed in on a viral video of the figure nicknamed ‘‘Umbrella Man,’’ speculating that his intent was to turn the peaceful protests destructive.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis police confirmed those suspicions, identifying him as an affiliate of a white supremacist group that allegedly sought to ‘‘incite violence,’’ according to a search warrant affidavit filed in the Hennepin County District Court. The Star Tribune first reported of the warrant. The 32-year-old man has not been charged.

The Minneapolis Police Department declined to comment on the case, citing the active investigation.

The news comes amid rising concerns of right-wing agitators purposefully stoking violence at protests. Last month, federal prosecutors charged supporters of the right-wing ‘‘Boogaloo Boys’’ movement for incidents including killing a security officer at a federal courthouse and plotting firebombs and explosives at a government building and peaceful protests — all with the aim of stoking racial conflict.

Washington Post

Use of plainclothes officers during N.Y. protest criticized

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department’s use of plainclothes officers and an unmarked minivan to haul away a vandalism suspect during a protest Tuesday created confusion and drew outrage from people who compared it to covert tactics used recently by federal agents in Portland, Ore.

Bystander video of 18-year-old Nikki Stone’s arrest spread quickly on social media, along with comments such as “nypd is out here KIDNAPPING protesters off of the street.’’ Another tweet compared the police to an African terrorist group, saying: “When Boko Haram does this there is international outrage. NYPD, it’s just business as usual.”

Acknowledging the video, the NYPD issued a statement Tuesday night explaining that Stone was picked up by a police warrant squad for allegedly damaging several surveillance cameras near City Hall, where activists camped out for a month before riot police forced them out last week.

The warrant squad typically “uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects,” the statement said. Police also claimed the officers were peppered with rocks and bottles as they took Stone into custody, but witnesses said that wasn’t the case.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he was concerned with the optics of police hustling a person into a minivan during the middle of a protest march, given the recent furor over federal agents using unmarked vehicles to during protests in Portland. He said he would discuss the matter with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Governor Andrew Cuomo echoed those concerns, saying he initially thought the arresting officers were federal agents because of the similarity to what happened in Portland. He said using such surreptitious tactics, in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and calls for police reform, only erodes public trust.

associated press