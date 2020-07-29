Justice Ginsburg in the Hospital Again

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently announced that she has been undergoing chemotherapy to address a recurrence of cancer, was back in the hospital Wednesday, this time for what a Supreme Court spokeswoman called “a minimally invasive nonsurgical procedure.”

The procedure, to “revise a bile duct stent,” was performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. “According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences, and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection,” the spokeswoman, Kathleen Arberg, said.