Memoir: Brennan says Trump blocked access

WASHINGTON — In the fall of 2018, when former CIA director John Brennan decided to write his memoir, he asked the agency for his official records, including his notes and any documents he had reviewed and signed that were classified. The CIA said no.

Brennan learned that the CIA was following the orders of the man he had spent the previous two years publicly excoriating — President Trump, who in August 2018 ‘‘had issued a directive . . . that purportedly forbids anyone in the intelligence community from sharing classified information with me.’’