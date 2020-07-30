Federal agencies appeal suspension of abortion pill rule

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Trump administration has asked a federal appeals court to reinstate a rule that has required women to visit a hospital, clinic, or medical office to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal judge in Maryland agreed earlier this month to temporarily block enforcement of the rule. Justice Department attorneys asked US District Judge Theodore Chuang to suspend his July 13 order while they appeal, but the judge refused on Thursday.
The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday docketed the government’s appeal of Chuang’s decision. Chuang concluded that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.
The judge’s ruling will allow health care providers to arrange for mifepristone to be mailed or delivered to patients during the public health emergency declared by the secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services. The Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone to be used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, to end an early pregnancy or manage a miscarriage.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued HHS and the FDA in May to challenge the rule.
associated press