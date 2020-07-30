Florida man charged after detaining Black teen biking to basketball practice

The officer, Darren Wilson, already had been cleared by a grand jury and a federal investigation months after the shooting in 2014. But Thursday’s announcement by a new prosecutor, Wesley Bell, most likely marks the end of the legal saga in a case that started the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has led to some major shifts in American policing and forced a renewed conversation about racism.

“Can we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred?” Mr. Bell said at a news conference. “The answer to that is no.”

The killing of Brown led to intense protests in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, where scenes of officers firing tear gas at upset protesters were seared into the minds of Americans.

Winfrey turns over cover of magazine to Breonna Taylor

For the first time since O magazine launched 20 years ago, founder Oprah Winfrey will not appear on the cover.

The September issue instead features a digital rendering of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT fatally shot at home in March by Louisville police executing a no-knock search warrant.

The historic cover arrives as supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement continue to demand justice for Taylor; in the four months since her death, no legal action has been pursued against the officers responsible. On Thursday, Winfrey called for readers to sign petitions, reach out to Kentucky officials, and donate to Louisville bail funds in a column that also explained her decision to give up the cover.

On Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said that the city will declare racism a public health emergency.

The stain of racial injustice for centuries has led to systemic inequities, Fischer told The Washington Post, including worse health outcomes for Black Americans compared with hites and vast differences in access to wealth and education.

The declaration, he said, would usher in resources — such as greater access to housing, health care, tutoring, and other services — paired with a conversation about inequality.

Louisville has been rocked since the March death of Taylor, when officers fatally shot her in her apartment while executing a search warrant for a different person. Taylor’s name electrified protests of police brutality nationwide.

Louisville would join dozens of cities and counties that have made similar declarations. Fischer said the formal plan would be unveiled in the coming weeks in a joint effort with the Louisville Metro Council.

Fla. man charged after falsely detaining teenager

The sky was still dark on June 9 when a man slowed his car next to a Black teenage boy, who was biking to an early-morning basketball practice in Seffner, Fla.

Luis Orlando Santos Santiago, 54, stopped the boy and began interrogating him about where he lived, demanding the boy tell him his home address. Then, the man declared: ‘‘You’re not going anywhere. You’re being detained.’’

The man phoned 911 and told a dispatcher he was an ‘‘off-duty officer’’ and had detained the boy after catching him stealing on video. He claimed he had seen the boy breaking into cars. Then, he alleged the boy had stolen the bike he was riding, and refused to let the teenager leave.

None of the allegations were true, police said. The boy had not committed any crimes. The man wasn’t an officer, and he had no videos to back up his allegations.

Video of the confrontation and audio from the 911 call were released by the state attorney and reported by WFLA.

After investigating the incident, deputies returned to arrest Santos on Saturday. The state attorney charged him with false imprisonment for illegally detaining the teenager.

Police cleared in February death of man in Arkansas

As he begged police to stop using a Taser on him on a supermarket’s floor, Lionel Morris’s cries echoed through the produce section of the store in Conway, Ark., for 6 1/2 minutes.

Morris had run from officers on Feb. 4 and then placed one officer in a chokehold and tried to pull out a knife, according to police, after the supermarket had reported him for removing a drone from its packaging. But as an officer had his knee on the 39-year-old’s back inside Harps Food Store, Morris, handcuffed and lying face down, repeatedly offered a succinct and familiar plea: ‘‘I can’t breathe.’’

‘‘If you can talk, you can breathe. Chill out,’’ replied the officer, according to body-cam footage released by the Conway Police Department on Wednesday. ‘‘We got an ambulance. Minutes later, Morris was ‘‘pulseless and unresponsive’’ when medical personnel arrived. He was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital.

On Wednesday, the officers involved in Morris’s death were cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Arkansas State Police and prosecutors. That decision came the same day that police released edited body-cam and security footage that illustrated a chaotic incident in which Morris seemingly made clear repeatedly that he was in medical distress. The story was first reported by KTVH.

