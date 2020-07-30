Herman Cain, former Republican presidential hopeful, dies at 74 of coronavirus

Calabrese told The Washington Post that the cause was COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

‘‘You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning,’’ Dan Calabrese, editor of Cain’s website, wrote in a statement Thursday. ‘‘Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away.’’

WASHINGTON — Herman Cain, the former pizza chain executive who sought the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, has died weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

While it is unclear where Cain, who was 74, contracted the disease, he was among several thousand people who attended a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, most of whom did not wear masks. Cain, who cochaired Black Voices for Trump, was pictured maskless and not socially distancing at the event.

Advertisement

Cain is one of the most prominent Americans to have died of the virus, which has claimed more than 150,000 lives in the United States. Word of his death comes amid a heightened focus on how seriously Republicans have taken advice from medical specialists.

On Wednesday, Republican Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, who had been seen walking the halls of the Capitol without a mask and not socially distancing, announced that he had tested positive shortly before a planned Air Force One flight with President Trump.

Tributes to Cain’s business accomplishments and political endeavors poured in from leading Republicans after the announcement of his death.

‘‘My friend Herman Cain, a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good, passed away this morning,’’ Trump said in tweets, adding that he had spoken to members of Cain’s family. ‘‘Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me. He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.’’

Advertisement

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, said Cain ‘‘led an accomplished life — business titan, cancer survivor, and Republican presidential candidate.’’ ‘‘He will always be remembered for his love of country,’’ McCarthy added in a tweet.

Cain was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa. Before being hospitalized, he advertised in a tweet that masks would not be required at an Independence Day celebration Trump staged at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

‘‘PEOPLE ARE FED UP!’’ Cain wrote.

An update posted on Cain’s Twitter feed three weeks ago said he was ‘‘still in an Atlanta-area hospital, where doctors are trying to make sure his oxygen levels are right.’’

‘‘This is a tough virus, but we serve a tougher God. Herman wants to get back in action soon, so please continue praying,’’ the tweet said.

Bob Jack, the chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, said the party was seeking to speak with those who had met with Cain at Trump’s controversial rally in Tulsa on June 20, where he was photographed sitting with other Black Republicans without a mask and not practicing social distancing.

‘‘Looking for people that attended the President Trump Rally and met with Herman Cain,’’ Jack posted on the party’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon. ‘‘Please call the Tulsa GOP office and leave a message for the Chairman.’’

In an interview, Jack said he was aware that Cain was at the rally but he was ‘‘kind of under the radar’’ and from what he saw Cain did not sit close to the area where Republican Governor Kevin Stitt sat with others from the Oklahoma congressional delegation.

Advertisement

‘‘I didn’t talk to anyone that actually spent time with him,’’ Jack said. ‘‘We have not received any reports of anyone contracting COVID at the rally. I’m not saying there’s not somebody out there. I’m just saying we haven’t received any reports from anybody directly linked to the rally. I thought somebody would have caught it.’’

The June 20 rally was widely derided by public health officials, and its more than 6,000 participants largely eschewed masks and did not sit in a socially distanced way; in fact, placards placed on every other seat to urge social distancing were removed before the rally started. Several Secret Service agents and Trump advance staff tested positive before the rally. Tulsa’s health director, Bruce Dart, later said that the rally ‘‘likely’’ contributed to a spike in Tulsa’s COVID-19 cases.

‘‘It was reckless for the event to have been held,’’ said state Representative Regina Goodwin, a Democrat who represents the Tulsa area. ‘‘The death of Herman Cain is evidence of that recklessness and the insensitivity of Donald Trump. Unfortunately Herman Cain died, but he chose to attend the rally without a mask.’’

During his bid for the 2012 Republican nomination, ultimately won by Mitt Romney, Cain became known for his simplified tax plan, known as Nine-Nine-Nine, and for complaints that he sexually harassed women.

The Nine-Nine-Nine tax plan would have dramatically reworked the tax system. It would have set tax rates at 9 percent for income tax, sales tax, and corporate tax.

Advertisement

Trump met with Cain on January 2019 about joining the Federal Reserve board. Asked for comment at the time on whether he was being considered for the post in an interview, Cain made a play on his famous tax proposal and said, ‘‘None-None-None.’’

Cain confirmed, though, that he was at the White House: ‘‘It’s hard to miss a six-foot Black man in a black hat walking out of the White House,’’ he said with a laugh. He later withdrew himself from consideration, citing ‘‘how big a pay cut this would be.’’

Cain served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, but those posts are often given to business executives and community leaders who serve to inform top Fed officials about what they are seeing in the labor market and the economy more broadly.

Cain withdrew from consideration for the central-bank position after some lawmakers, economists, and Wall Street investors questioned his qualifications for the post, and noted the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that derailed his 2012 presidential campaign. One of the accusers said she would testify at his confirmation hearing if given the chance.

Some lawmakers also had concerns that the nomination of a close political ally of the president, who has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Trump and lashed out at his critics, would threaten the bank’s independence.

Advertisement

Cain’s momentary ascent to the heights of Republican presidential politics in 2011 mirrored his first emergence in the political world nearly two decades earlier, with the power of his personality, plus his roots as a Baptist preacher and businessman making national headlines and connecting with some voters.

In 1994, Cain, as chairman and chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza, confronted President Clinton during a televised town hall about health care. Cain’s conservative critique made him a minor star of sorts in the GOP at the time, and led him to build relationships with then-House GOP powerhouse Newt Gingrich and New York congressman Jack Kemp, among others. He later supported Steve Forbes’s 2000 presidential bid.