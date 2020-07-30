Senate leaders trade withering criticism as benefits set to expire

In a floor speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who released his party’s plan earlier this week, blasted the $3 trillion Democratic plan as a ‘‘totally unserious proposal’’ and accused Democratic leaders of refusing to allow their rank-and-file members to engage in discussions with Republicans. But McConnell has largely extricated himself from the primary negotiations on the next phase of coronavirus legislation, as internal divisions among Republicans weaken his leverage.

WASHINGTON — The two top Senate leaders on Thursday exchanged the most biting criticism yet of each other’s coronavirus relief proposals as negotiations continued to flounder — clouding the prospects of even a short-term deal as millions of Americans confront a sudden loss of expanded unemployment benefits.

McConnell was quickly followed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, who noted that the majority leader said that about 20 GOP senators are expected to oppose any plan and that Republicans had wasted precious time in responding to the economic and public health crises caused by the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States.

The dueling speeches on the Senate floor appeared to be aimed at setting up political blame as Congress remained on the cusp of failure to reach a deal as expanded jobless benefits for about 20 millions Americans were set to expire Friday. The approaching deadline amounts to a financial cliff for consumers that could send the economy reeling. Republicans have increasingly talked up a potential short-term extension of the jobless benefits as negotiations continue on a larger deal, but Democrats have refused that option.

‘‘The House speaker moves the goal posts while the Democratic leader hides the football,’’ McConnell said Thursday morning. ‘‘They won’t engage when the administration tries to discuss our comprehensive plan. They won’t engage when the administration floats a narrower proposal. They basically won’t engage, period.’’

Schumer said Republicans ‘‘dithered for months’’ and then released a ‘‘half-baked, halfhearted proposal of half-measures.’’ He also noted that the main negotiations were among him; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California; White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — and not McConnell.

‘‘I would remind him, he refuses to go into the room when Speaker Pelosi, Secretary Mnuchin, Chief of Staff Meadows, and I sit in there,’’ Schumer said. ‘‘Once again, Senator McConnell engages in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tactics and speeches and words. What he says is exactly the opposite of what is true.’’