‘Stain on the House’: Ohio reps oust GOP speaker amid probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a historic, unanimous, and bipartisan vote Thursday, the Ohio House ousted its Republican speaker as the chamber’s top leader following his indictment in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Representative Larry Householder is the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber, according to the Ohio History Connection. His name tag was unscrewed from the speaker’s dais shortly after the vote, but he still retains his seat in the GOP-led Legislature.

Remaining members of Householder’s leadership team said lawmakers didn’t take the decision on his removal lightly, ‘‘but it was clear that Mr. Householder is unable to effectively lead the House.”