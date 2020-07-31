House votes to reprimand David Schweikert for 11 ethics violations

WASHINGTON — The House on Friday voted unanimously to reprimand Representative David Schweikert, Republican of Arizona, who admitted to 11 ethics violations for financial rulebreaking and agreed to a $50,000 fine.
Lawmakers agreed on the sanction by voice vote, dealing a major blow to the reelection campaign of Schweikert, who represents a competitive district and has been under investigation since June 2018.
The congressman, elected in the 2010 tea party class, had previously blamed some of the alleged violations on an unintended ‘‘clerical screw-up,’’ but his campaign later shifted course and said Schweikert’s trust in his former chief of staff, whose finances had also come under investigation, had been ‘‘grossly misplaced.’’
Advertisement
Washington Post