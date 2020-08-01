Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Florida authorities closed beaches, parks, and virus testing sites. Though officials did not expect to have to evacuate people, they wrestled with how to prepare shelters where people could seek refuge from the storm if necessary, while safely social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

The storm, which was expected to regain hurricane strength as it neared Florida, was piling another burden on communities already hard hit by other storms and sickness.

SAN JUAN — Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and weakened to a tropical storm as it churned toward the Florida coast, where it still threatened to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot.

“The most important thing we want people to do now is remain vigilant,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Authorities in North Carolina ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island, which was slammed by last year’s Hurricane Dorian. Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas opened shelters for people in Abaco island to help those who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people.

Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — had maximum sustained winds of near 70 miles per hour around 5 p.m. Saturday, a decline from earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to regain strength as it headed over warm water toward Florida.

The center of the storm was forecast to approach the southeast coast of Florida early Sunday morning and then travel along the state’s east coast throughout the day. It was expected to regain hurricane strength overnight as it neared Florida.

Despite the approaching storm, NASA said the return of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX capsule was still on track for Sunday afternoon. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were preparing to make the first splashdown return in 45 years, after two months docked at the International Space Station. They were aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle, and flight controllers were keeping close watch on the storm.

Isaias had already been destructive in the Caribbean: On Thursday, while still a tropical storm, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes, and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

As the storm moved toward the southeast coast of Florida, a hurricane warning was in effect from Boca Raton to the Volusia-Flagler county line, which lies about 150 miles north.

Florida has been a coronavirus hot spot in the United States in recent weeks, and the added menace of a storm ratcheted up the anxiety there as well. State-run virus testing sites were closing in areas where the storm might hit because the sites are outdoor tents, which could topple in high winds.

DeSantis, the governor, said Saturday that 12 counties had adopted states of emergency, although no immediate evacuation orders had been given. He also said that hospitals were not being evacuated of coronavirus or other patients.