Birx says US has entered a ‘new phase’ of pandemic as cases, deaths rise

Asked about an estimate from former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb that virus deaths could top 300,000 by the end of the year, Birx said ‘‘anything is possible.’’ She said such an outcome would be far less likely if people practiced social distancing and avoided large gatherings.

‘‘I want to be very clear what we’re seeing today is different from March and April,’’ Birx told CNN’s ‘‘State of the Union’’ on Sunday, noting that cases were increasing in rural and urban areas. ‘‘It is extraordinarily widespread.’’

WASHINGTON — Deborah Birx, the physician overseeing the White House coronavirus response, warned Sunday that the United States had entered a ‘‘new phase’’ of the pandemic and urged people to take extreme health precautions as infections and deaths rise sharply throughout the country.

She recommended that people living in communities where cases are surging should take extra precautions if they live with someone who is especially vulnerable.

“If you have an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you’re positive if you have individuals in your home with comorbidities,” such as respiratory problems or diabetes.

Birx emphasized the significance of asymptomatic transmission and said that the White House coronavirus task force was working to make sure Americans in affected communities understood this risk.

The United States recorded more than 1.9 million new infections in July, nearly 42 percent of the more than 4.5 million cases reported nationwide since the pandemic began and more than double the number documented in any other month, according to data compiled by The New York Times. (The previous monthly high came in April, when more than 880,000 cases were recorded.)

The virus is picking up dangerous speed in much of the Midwest — and in states from Mississippi to Florida to California that thought they had already seen the worst of it.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made clear in separate interviews Sunday that they remain far apart on a coronavirus relief deal that would restore expired unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, said the administration continued to resist a public health strategy to attack the virus. Mnuchin defended the administration’s response and said Democrats’ demand for $1 trillion in new state and local aid was a nonstarter.

At least four schools — Corinth High School in Mississippi, Greenfield Central Junior High School in Indiana, and two schools in Indiana’s Greater Clark County Schools district — reported that a student had tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week back in session, forcing people who had been in contact with them to self-quarantine.

Birx has faced mounting criticism over her handling of the coronavirus response following a New York Times report last month stating that her optimistic outlook on the pandemic’s trajectory helped justify reopening decisions that preceded new outbreaks.

In a Sunday morning interview, ABC News’s Martha Raddatz asked Pelosi whether she had confidence in Birx.

‘‘I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus, and she is his appointee,’’ Pelosi said. ‘‘So I don’t have confidence there, no.’’

Birx defended her decisions.

‘‘I have tremendous respect for the speaker. I have tremendous respect for her long dedication to the American people,’’ she told CNN. ‘‘It was unfortunate the New York Times wrote this article without speaking to me. . . . I have never been Pollyannaish or nonscientific or nondata-driven.’’

Birx’s remarks came after another week of grim signs that the country’s pandemic response was failing.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus-related deaths rose in nearly half of US states over the past week, pushing the national death toll past 154,000 and prompting health specialists to warn that the trend was unlikely to reverse anytime soon.

Numerous states have reported record daily fatalities in recent days, including California, which reported 219 on Saturday, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

Florida reported a record 257 deaths on Friday, and seven-day averages for new deaths reached new highs in states across the South, West, and Midwest.

Nationwide, the daily coronavirus death toll exceeded 1,000 for the sixth day in a row on Saturday, according to the Post’s data. The 1,198 new fatalities marked the most that officials have counted on a Saturday, when death reports tend to be lower than those tallied midweek, since May 9.

Birx and Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, have warned 20 states in the Sun Belt, the Midwest, and the Pacific Northwest that the virus spread is accelerating within their borders. Mitigation efforts have helped in some places, Birx said, but people need to practice strict social distancing and wear masks.

With the new academic year starting soon in many communities, Birx also suggested that schools avoid in-person instruction in places where infections are rising — a departure from recent demands by Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that schools fully reopen in the fall.

‘‘We need to stop the cases,’’ Birx said. ‘‘If you have high caseload and active community spread — just like we’re asking people not to go to bars, not to have household parties, not to create large spreading events, we’re asking people to distance-learn at this moment so we can get this epidemic under control.’’

The increase in deaths has trailed a massive surge in coronavirus cases by several weeks, as health specialists predicted when infections started trending upward in June.

The time lag was greater than in the pandemic’s early months, when deaths followed infections more closely. Specialists say the change may be because many of the new outbreaks have started among young, healthy adults who passed the virus to older, more vulnerable people and because expanded testing has allowed health workers to identify cases closer to the time of infection.

‘‘Overall, what this tells us is that now that deaths have started to increase, we can expect them to increase for several more weeks,’’ Ellie Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University, told the Post. ‘‘We cannot afford to pretend everything is fine and heading back to normal.’’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent analysis of pandemic fatalities shows weekly reports of new deaths increasing over the next month, with 5,000 to 11,000 new deaths projected in the third week of August. The national death toll could climb to more than 168,000 by that time, with a high estimate of 182,000, according to the CDC’s review.

Amid the rising deaths, Trump on Sunday struck an optimistic note, tweeting, ‘‘USA will be stronger than ever before, and soon!’’

Trump and other prominent Republicans have continued to promote the drug hydroxychloroquine as a silver-bullet solution to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, despite scant evidence that it helps patients recover.

Asked about hydroxychloroquine on NBC’s ‘‘Meet the Press’’ Sunday, Admiral Brett Giroir, the official in charge of the administration’s testing efforts, stressed that studies have shown that the drug was not an effective treatment.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.