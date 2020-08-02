Portland protests see fewer clashes after federal agents stand down

The protest’s epicenter near a federal courthouse was quiet Saturday for the third night in a row as Sate Police opted for a hands-off approach, a drastic contrast from last week, when federal officers deployed tear gas and pepper balls to dispel aggressive overnight crowds.

But it’s not clear what direction the protests, which show no sign of stopping, will take next. The core demands of those protesting against police violence and racism are unresolved — and they are increasingly divided about tactics.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The protests that have stretched on for 66 straight nights in downtown Portland may be reaching a turning point: The weekend brought none of the large-scale tear gas and firework-fueled clashes that marked the previous two months of unrest, after the Trump administration pulled back federal officers.

Yet another flashpoint emerged in southeast Portland, as city police rushed protesters with shields and pepper spray and arrested two. Police say a crowd had descended on a sheriff’s office and thrown glasses and pointed lasers at officers.

But many protesters say it was an overreaction from a police force with a historically troubled relationship with minority communities.

‘‘Some protesters make the argument that if we were all just peaceful, the police would stop messing with us,’’ said Kevin, 22, a carpenter who had arrived at the downtown protest at 9 p.m. Friday and stayed until the early hours of Sunday. ‘‘But some nights we are peaceful, and they still mess with us!’’

Kevin, who asked that his full name not be published, said he could not be sure the violence would not return. He had been to the protests every night since early July, when he saw news reports about the use of force by federal law enforcement agencies.

Initially, he said , he turned up looking for a fight, but his attitude had been changed by others he’d met at the protests.

The dynamics are fluid as protests continue in many parts of the country, like Sacramento, Calif., and Austin, Texas, where police arrested about 20 people on Saturday. It was a week after Black Lives Matter protester and military veteran Garrett Foster was fatally shot by a motorist.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who reportedly is under consideration to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate, harshly criticized the Trump administration’s aggressive response to protests in cities such as Portland.

‘‘I fully support the rights of people to express their First Amendment right peacefully,’’ she said in an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace on Sunday. ‘‘It’s why I spent 23 years in the military.’’

Duckworth said there were plenty of other ways for federal law enforcement agencies to work with local officials to make cities safer and allow peaceful protests ‘‘without federal troops coming in in unmarked vehicles and kidnapping peaceful protesters off the streets, throwing them into an unmarked van and driving off in the middle of the night.’’

She was referring to video footage and reports documenting unidentified federal officers detaining placing protesters in unmarked vans in Portland, which drew condemnation from civil liberties advocates and local officials. ‘‘If President Trump truly wants to go after violence in our country, he should call [Senate majority leader] Mitch McConnell right now and ask for a sensible vote on uniform background checks,’’ Duckworth said.

Yet Portland protesters note that despite the focus on federal law enforcement, the relationship with city and state police officers is tense. On Saturday evening, multiple large protests were held across the city, with officials and others demanding more change to fight racism. In the early evening, thousands of protesters gathered at Laurelhurst Park and later marched to the nearby Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The Portland Police Bureau later declared the gathering unlawful. Police in riot gear dispersed the crowd by pushing them back with shields and pepper spray and deflated the tires of a car that they said was blocking their path.

In a statement, the bureau said officers outside the sheriff’s office had been targeted with lasers and glass bottles and that they had arrested two protesters in the melee.

Other events ended without violence.

The Portland chapter of the NAACP held a downtown event Saturday evening, with City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and US Senator Jeff Merkley urging those angry at the system to use political power to change it. ‘‘The next thing we need you to do is vote like your life depends on it, because guess what, it does,’’ Hardesty told the crowd.

At the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, a federal building that has been a focal point of protests, thousands had gathered by late evening to listen to speeches. Some families had brought their children to the event, while a large group of drummers backed up frequent chants. ‘‘Whose streets? Our streets,’’ the protesters sang at 10:30 p.m., as the crowd blocked off the road and took over a nearby park with no sign of either state or city police.