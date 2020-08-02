Relief package deal remains elusive as impasse over jobless benefits persists

A meeting Saturday in the Capitol Hill suite of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been the most productive discussion in recent days, officials said, but they remain divided on a number of issues, including how to revive lapsed unemployment benefits for tens of millions of Americans and how broad any deal should be.

WASHINGTON — Top Trump administration officials and lawmakers cautioned Sunday that a deal over a new relief package to help people and businesses weather the coronavirus crisis remained elusive even as the debate over the details of the aid was set to take center stage in the coming week.

“We still have a long ways to go,” said Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, who is negotiating on behalf of the administration, on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I’m not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term.”

He continued to push for Democrats to agree to a stand-alone measure that would restore the weekly federal jobless benefits, which expired Friday, as a way to continue providing relief.

But Pelosi, who is expected to again meet with administration officials Monday, reiterated that she would reject a so-called skinny bill in favor of a sweeping package that includes a national health strategy to counter the spread of the virus and extend the full $600-a-week unemployment benefit.

She charged that Meadows and Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, remained reluctant to commit to a strategic health plan or to address the needs of American families.

“We have to defeat the virus, and that’s one of the contentious issues that we have to deal with yet,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Lawmakers have already approved spending nearly $3 trillion to address the public health crisis and economic collapse caused by the pandemic, but the two parties remain bitterly divided over the scope and cost of another relief package. Democrats, who remain publicly united behind the $3 trillion stimulus measure the House approved in May, contend that another significant infusion of cash is necessary.

But at least 20 Senate Republicans are unlikely to support any additional spending, party leaders have acknowledged, in part because of concerns over the level of spending and its effect on the national debt.

New York Times

D.C. priest tests positive as health officials struggle

WASHINGTON — The pastor of a Catholic church who urged people not to ‘‘cower in fear’’ of the coronavirus has contracted the disease that it causes, prompting District of Columbia health officials to tell about 250 staff members and parishioners to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Monsignor Charles Pope, of Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Catholic Church, was hospitalized Monday while experiencing a high fever. He tested positive for the coronavirus after a rapid diagnostic test that afternoon.

On Friday, the D.C. Health Department issued a letter saying that ‘‘additional individuals have been identified as having been exposed to the virus.’’ Parishioners who last weekend participated in Communion at the church — the Catholic ritual of sharing wafers and wine or juice — were told to stay at home for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

City health officials did not respond to questions Sunday about whether they had contacted parishioners and told them to quarantine before Friday, or whether other members of the church have tested positive for the virus.

The virus has surged in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in recent weeks, after declining sharply in June. Officials attribute the spike to the increase in gatherings after a prolonged shutdown this spring, and have expanded mask restrictions and urged people to maintain their distance from others, especially while indoors.

On Sunday, officials reported 69 new cases in D.C., 909 in Maryland, and 981 in Virginia. The seven-day average in coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 31, up from 17 the week before.

Washington Post

Parents need assurance for school opening, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. — It’s crucial that parents and teachers feel comfortable for schools in New York to open successfully this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Local districts were required to submit their reopening plans to the state Friday, and initial decisions on the plans were expected from New York officials this week. But the Democratic governor stressed Sunday that there needs to be a “full conversation” that answers parents’ questions about reopening safely.

“If the parents don’t feel comfortable, they’re not going to send their children,” Cuomo told reporters during a telephone briefing. “And we’ll accomplish nothing if we open the schools but a significant number of parents decide to keep their children home.”

Similarly, Cuomo said “no one wants to force teachers against their will to work.”

Cuomo highlighted the need for better remote learning and proper COVID-19 testing capacity. He stressed the need for fast turnaround times for results, which has been a problem around the country.

New York has contained the virus recently even as it surges in other parts of the country. The state recorded three new deaths on Saturday and 556 people hospitalized, a decrease of 25 patients from the previous day.

Associated Press

Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? US health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it’s a vexing decision.

“Not everybody’s going to like the answer,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, recently told one of the advisory groups the government asked to help decide. “There will be many people who feel that they should have been at the top of the list.”

Traditionally, first in line for a scarce vaccine are health workers and the people most vulnerable to the targeted infection.

But Collins tossed new ideas into the mix: Consider geography and give priority to people where an outbreak is hitting hardest.

And don’t forget volunteers in the final stage of vaccine testing who get dummy shots, the comparison group needed to tell if the real shots truly work.

“We owe them . . . some special priority,” Collins said.

Associated Press

Barron Trump’s private school to stay closed for now

WASHINGTON — President Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son Barron is enrolled is among those under county orders to stay closed.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said his order to stay closed for in-person instruction through Oct. 1 and to conduct online classes only will be reevaluated before Oct. 1 to determine whether it should be extended, terminated, or amended.

Barron, 14, is due to enter ninth grade at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., which is located in Montgomery County. The 2020-2021 school year is slated to begin Sept. 8.

The White House and St. Andrew’s Episcopal School did not immediately return requests for comment late Saturday on the Montgomery County order.

Associated Press