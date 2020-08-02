White House steps back from Trump suggestion about delaying the election

Trump’s tweet on Thursday, which set off alarm bells throughout Washington, was merely meant to raise questions about whether a major expansion of mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic could produce fraud or lead to untenable delays in counting votes, Meadows insisted.

‘‘We’re going to hold an election on Nov. 3rd, and the president is going to win,’’ Meadows said on CBS’ ‘‘Face the Nation.’’

The White House has no plans to try to delay the Nov. 3 election, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday, even as he defended a tweet from President Trump that raised the possibility.

That tweet warned without evidence that ‘‘2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history’’ and ended by asking ‘‘Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???’’

Advertisement

‘‘There was a question mark,’’ Meadows said of the tweet.

He also argued that vastly expanded mail voting could delay election results by a month or more.

‘‘What we will do is if we try to transform this and start mailing in ballots all across the country, all 50 states, what we will see is a delay because they’re just not equipped to handle it,’’ he said.

Meadows’s defense comes after Republican lawmakers roundly rejected Trump’s suggestion to delay the election, including several of the president’s most stalwart allies such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The president does not have the authority to change the date of the general election, which is set by Congress.

Washington Post

RNC disputes claim that renomination will be closed

The Republican National Committee says no final decision has been made about whether President Trump’s renomination will be held in private at the GOP convention, contradicting previous reports that restrictions on crowd size during the coronavirus pandemic would prevent members of the press from attending.

Advertisement

Two RNC officials insisted Sunday that they are still working through the logistics and press coverage options, a break with a statement reportedly made by a GOP convention spokesperson the previous day.

‘‘We are still working through logistics and press coverage options,’’ one of the officials said in a statement Sunday. Neither of the officials was authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

On Saturday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that, according to a convention spokesperson, all activities related to the quadrennial event — including Trump’s Aug. 24 renomination — would be closed to reporters ‘‘given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state.’’

Other news outlets, including the Associated Press and CNN, followed up with similar reports.

Washington Post

Trump comeback clock ticking as early voting nears

WASHINGTON — It’s getting late early.

President Trump is privately reassuring Republicans who are anxious about his deficits to Democrat Joe Biden, noting there are three months until Election Day and reminding them of the late-breaking events that propelled his 2016 comeback.

But four years later, the dynamics are very different.

Aides are increasingly worried that the 2020 campaign may already be defined as a referendum on Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature a historic shift to remote and early vote options. The president’s campaign is scrambling for a reset, pausing advertisements while struggling to find both a cohesive message and a way to safely put the president on the road in front of voters.

The first state to hold early voting, North Carolina, begins the process Sept. 4.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Ginsburg waited 4 months to say her cancer had returned

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is perhaps the most forthcoming member of the Supreme Court when it comes to telling the public about her many health issues. But she waited more than four months to reveal that her cancer had returned and that she was undergoing chemotherapy.

In an institution that zealously guards the justices’ privacy, only a justice can decide when an injury or illness should be made public.

Associated Press