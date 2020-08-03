Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

All sides predict a long slog ahead. Several more days of talks are expected, if not more, as lawmakers seek to deliver what will likely be the final legislative response to the pandemic before the November election.

Multiple obstacles remain, including an impasse so far on extending a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit, funding for the Postal Service, and aid to renters facing eviction. Democratic negotiators spoke of progress at almost the very moment that top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell was slamming them for taking a hard line in the talks.

WASHINGTON — Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed Monday afternoon in the Capitol, with issues like food for the poor and aid to schools struggling to reopen safely assuming a higher profile in the talks.

Advertisement

“We are really getting an understanding of each side’s position. And we’re making some progress on certain issues moving closer together,” said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York. “There are a lot of issues that are still outstanding. But I think there is a desire to get something done as soon as we can.’’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a lead negotiator for President Trump, said afterward that “we continue to make a little bit of progress’’ and that the administration is not insistent on a small-bore approach centered on extending the supplemental unemployment benefit and leaving other items for later. A GOP move to advance a slimmed-down relief package has been a recent point of conflict, with Democrats insisting there must be a comprehensive deal.

“We’re open to a bigger package if we can reach an agreement,” Mnuchin said.

On the Senate floor, McConnell, of Kentucky, re-upped his complaint that Democrats are taking too tough a line. McConnell is not a direct participant in the talks but is likely to be an important force in closing out any potential agreement.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Trump criticizes task force head over virus remarks

WASHINGTON — President Trump said White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx hurt his administration when she said widespread virus infections in urban and rural America mark a “new phase” for the pandemic.

It was a rare rebuke of Birx. Trump accused her of taking “the bait” by responding to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who told ABC’s “This Week” that she had lost confidence in Birx because Trump appointed her and the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus.

Trump, in a tweet Monday, described Birx’s response to Pelosi as “pathetic.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Birx said her comments are driven by data and that she would stake her 40-year career on using data to implement programs to save lives.

Associated Press

White House to make random testing mandatory

WASHINGTON — The White House said Monday that random coronavirus testing of its staff is becoming mandatory.

The White House said the measure was “part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety” of the White House Complex.

It says such testing had previously been handled on a voluntary basis.

Last week, the White House disclosed that National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien had tested positive for the virus, making O’Brien the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are tested regularly for the coronavirus, as are any guests who will be physically close to the president or vice president whether they are at the White House or on travel around the country.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Two Indiana schools shut down after positive tests

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two Indiana schools shut back down this week after students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Other districts in the state also are reporting positive coronavirus tests among students and employees.

Elwood Junior Senior High School, a district of roughly 1,500 students about 35 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is temporarily closing this week after “multiple staff” came back positive for the virus, Superintendent Joe Brown said.

In Southern Indiana, four students from Lanesville Junior-Senior High School have tested positive and an additional 50 have been quarantined since it opened Wednesday. The school district says it held a virtual learning day on Monday and classes will resume in-person Tuesday.

Associated Press

Ga. says school employees reported testing positive

SUWANEE, Ga. — Officials for Georgia’s largest public school district say more than 250 employees have reported testing positive for the coronavirus or being exposed to it about a week before the school year is set to begin.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers began in-person planning Wednesday at facilities.

Officials confirmed to news outlets that one day later, some 260 employees had called in to report a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure and are now excluded from work.

The system’s superintendent announced last month that all classes will be taught online for the 180,000-student district in suburban Atlanta when instruction begins Aug. 12.

Associated Press

Mich. Legislature cancels session after senator’s exam

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Legislature on Monday canceled this week’s session and hearings because a Lansing-area state senator tested positive for the coronavirus through screening required by his service in the Michigan Army National Guard.

Advertisement

Republican Senator Tom Barrett, of Charlotte, said he was told the results Sunday afternoon after being tested Friday. The 39-year-old said he was tested because the guard implemented a COVID-19 screening policy for all soldiers one week before they are to depart for training events.

He said he tested positive despite having taken “reasonable precautions.” Videos show him wearing a mask during several committee meetings last week and the week before.

Associated Press

At least 85 Vt. inmates in Mississippi prison infected

At least 85 Vermont inmates housed in a Mississippi prison have been infected with COVID-19, with about 90 tests still pending in what the head of the Vermont Corrections Department on Monday called “a very serious situation.”

Vermont, which has the lowest number of total coronavirus cases in the country, houses 219 inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss., because of a lack of capacity in its own prisons.

After six inmates returning to Vermont from Mississippi tested positive when they arrived at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, Vt., the state Corrections Department on July 30 ordered that the remaining Vermont inmates in Mississippi be tested.

Another Vermont inmate held there had already tested positive after having a fever.

Associated Press

Governors conference set for Maine is moved online

PORTLAND, Maine — A meeting of governors from around the country that had been scheduled to take place in Maine has been moved online.

Advertisement

The Summer Meeting of the National Governors Association had been slated to convene Wednesday in Portland.

The association said the event has been moved online “in accordance with public health guidelines and to afford governors from around the country a forum to meet and discuss common goals and priorities without leaving their home states, commonwealths, and territories.’’

The organizers said more than 40 governors are expected to participate.

Associated Press