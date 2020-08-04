Colorado police apologize over viral video of cops handcuffing Black girls in a mistaken stop

Authorities say Lacey, 66, pointed a gun at demonstrators who protested outside the couple’s home before dawn on March 2 and said “I will shoot you.”

The attorney general filed three misdemeanor charges Monday against David Lacey for assault with a firearm for the March 2 incident.

LOS ANGELES — The husband of the Los Angeles district attorney has been charged with pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members who demonstrated outside the couple’s home the day before the primary election in March.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey offered a tearful apology at the time, saying she and her husband were awoken by the protest and were frightened.

Advertisement

Jackie Lacey, the first Black person and first woman to run the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office, has been a constant target of Black Lives Matter protesters.

They claim she has failed to hold law enforcement accountable in fatal shootings. She has charged one officer in a fatal on-duty killing, but has not filed charges in hundreds of other cases.

Lacey is in a runoff in November for her third term.

Lacey’s office declined to comment. E-mail messages sent by the Associated Press to her campaign and her husband’s lawyer were not immediately returned.

The charges were first reported by Politico.

Associated Press

Aurora, Colo., police chief sorry over mistaken stop

Sunday morning was meant to be a girls outing for the Gilliams, as cousins, sisters, aunts, and nieces piled into an SUV to go get their nails done together in suburban Denver.

But before they could even find an open salon, the family’s four children were ordered at gunpoint to lay facedown on the parking lot, and two were handcuffed. The Black girls, who range from 6 to 17 years old, broke into tears and screams as a group of white police officers hovered over them.

‘‘I want my mother,’’ one of them can be heard wailing on a video of the incident, gasping for air between sobs. ‘‘Can’t I have my sister next to me?’’

Advertisement

Aurora’s police chief apologized on Monday night and launched an internal investigation after video of the incident quickly went viral. Police blamed a misunderstanding: The license plate number on a stolen motorcycle matched the family’s blue SUV, and that car had been reported missing earlier this year, too.

But Brittney Gilliam, who had been driving her relatives to the salon, said the mix-up did not justify forcing her young relatives onto the pavement or putting two of them, ages 12 and 17, in handcuffs. She has since filed a complaint.

‘‘That’s police brutality,’’ she told KUSA. ‘‘There’s no excuse why you didn’t handle it a different type of way. . . . You could have even told them, ‘Step off to the side let me ask your mom or your auntie a few questions so we can get this cleared up.’ ’’

Sunday’s confrontation, which had been viewed more than 1.4 million times on Twitter as of early Tuesday, marks another troubling incident for a Police Department that has already drawn intense scrutiny over its treatment of Black people. Nearly one year ago, Aurora police tackled 23-year-old Elijah McClain as he was walking down the street and placed him into a chokehold, just moments before paramedics injected the Black man with a heavy sedative. Last month, two officers were fired over photos reenacting the violent arrest near a memorial for McClain, who died days later.

Advertisement

Following a national outcry in recent weeks, Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis has ordered an independent review of the man’s death.

On Monday night, the interim chief of the Aurora Police Department became become the first woman to permanently lead the agency.

The City Council chose Vanessa Wilson in a 10-1 vote Monday night, hours after she apologized for the confrontation with Gilliams and her family members.

Washington Post

Mothers demand inquiry into Secret Service incident

It was hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and readied themselves for the walk to the National Mall.

Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in their diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.

Johnson and Winston looked up. A Secret Service cruiser had driven into their front left bumper, Winston told The Washington Post. Within seconds, Winston recalled, a uniformed Secret Service officer was pointing a rifle at them, yelling ‘‘Get out!’’ and ‘‘Put your hands in the air!’’ More officers surrounded them with guns pulled, the women said.

Over the next hour, Winston and Johnson said, they were handcuffed without reason, separated from their crying babies, and handled by police who, at least at first, did not wear masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Advertisement

The women are now demanding that the Secret Service investigate the encounter and publicly release details of the incident which, they said, made them fear for their lives and the safety of their children.

‘‘This incident took place near our national monuments across from the White House,’’ their attorney Timothy Maloney wrote in the letter demanding an investigation to Secret Service director James Murray over the weekend. ‘‘It occurred after eight weeks of unprecedented national demonstrations about excessive police conduct, some of which took place right there on Constitution Avenue. Has the Secret Service learned nothing this summer?’’

Initially, the women said, an officer told them the vehicle had been reported stolen and that the suspects were two Black men. But the two Black women said no men were with them and provided proof that Johnson was the owner. She told the Secret Service she had never reported the car stolen. Eventually, the women were released — without an apology or answers to their questions, Winston said.

Days later, they said they still don’t know why the Secret Service targeted them.

‘‘I could have been another Breonna Taylor,’’ Winston said. ‘‘I could have been another innocent woman who has no record and got shot.’’

In a statement to The Washington Post, a Secret Service spokesman confirmed they had received a ‘‘query requesting the agency investigate an alleged interaction between Uniformed Division Officers and two members of the public.’’ The Secret Service said it is ‘‘looking into the matter’’ and ‘‘has no further comment at this time.’’

Advertisement

Maloney said the Secret Service has not acknowledged receipt of their letter, which demands answers to 16 questions in addition to an investigation.

‘‘These were two young African-American mothers with their babies sitting lawfully in a car with D.C. tags,’’ Maloney wrote in his letter. ‘‘Can the Secret Service honestly say it would have treated white out-of-town tourists and their babies, sitting there without District tags, the same way?’’

Washington Post