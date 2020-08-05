Another left-wing Democratic primary win surprises the incumbent but not activists

It did not surprise the movements and organizations that pushed Bush over the finish line. The win by the 44-year-old nurse and pastor, one of several liberal victories in Tuesday’s primaries, came after her own dogged campaigning was boosted by relatively new liberal political action committees and by robust fund-raising that caught the incumbent — a member of a dynasty that represented St. Louis for 51 years — by surprise.

The defeat of longtime Missouri Representative William Lacy Clay by Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush took some Democrats by surprise, confounding their ideas of who was and wasn’t vulnerable to a left-wing primary challenge.

‘‘They counted us out,’’ Bush told supporters Tuesday night at her St. Louis campaign office. ‘‘They called me just a protester. I’m just an activist, with no name, no title and no money. That’s all they said I was. But St. Louis showed up.’’

On the same day, Missouri voters — over the objections of the Republican governor and Republicans in the state legislature — voted to amend the state’s constitution to finally accept the expansion of Medicaid provided under the Affordable Care Act.

Bush, a one-time homeless woman, is the fifth left-wing Democrat to oust an incumbent member of Congress from her party since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In April 2017, she became the first recruit announced by Justice Democrats, an organization built by veterans of Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign. Each candidate embraced the key planks of Sanders’s platform — Medicare-for-all, criminal justice, and immigration reform, as well as opposition to corporate PAC money. Each was also a serious underdog.

Bush’s win was a breakthrough for a movement that had fallen short in other races against members of the Congressional Black Caucus. In April, after Justice Democrat Morgan Harper lost a race against Columbus, Ohio, Representative Joyce Beatty, the caucus touted its success and said it had stepped up its political organizing to protect Black incumbents from challengers.

‘‘Cori Bush took down a political dynasty on her second try,’’ tweeted Kayla Reed, the executive director of Action St. Louis, a group that grew out of the Ferguson protests. ‘‘She ended a 50-year stronghold. ’’

On paper, Bush was the sort of candidate whom party committees politely ignore. After becoming involved in the 2014 protests that followed the police killing of Michael Brown in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Bush made a quixotic 2016 run for US Senate, raising less than $7,000 and winning just 13 percent of the vote in that year’s Democratic primary.

Justice Democrats gave her some campaign infrastructure and access to a national donor network. She was followed on the trail by the makers of ‘‘Knock Down the House,’’ a documentary about female, liberal, working-class congressional challengers. When now-Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her June 2018 primary, she cited Bush in her victory speech and traveled to St. Louis to campaign for her.

Clay, whose father had held the seat for decades before him, did not engage as fully in the race as some other challenged incumbents.

Bush was also boosted by Justice Democrats’ own PAC and by Fight Corporate Monopolies, a new PAC formed after the end of the Sanders campaign this year, whose TV ad accused Clay of siding with the financial industry and against Barack Obama to hurt low-wage workers. Sanders himself endorsed Bush, who traveled the country as a surrogate for his 2020 campaign, and used his own social media platform to host a rally for her. Sanders also tapped his donor list, raising $107,000 for Bush.

In Detroit, Representative Rashida Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, declared victory over challenger Brenda Jones after she led by a 2-1 margin with 90 of precincts reporting, doubling her vote total from a crowded 2018 primary that convinced some Democrats that she was vulnerable.

Jones, who had nearly defeated Tlaib that year, raised little money and only rarely campaigned in person after surviving COVID-19. Bush, who also contracted the disease, quickly returned to the trail.

Catapulted to national prominence by a profane call to impeach President Trump uttered on the day she was sworn in, and insulted with racist tropes by Trump, Tlaib has become one of the best-known members of Congress. She is a member of the so-called squad, a group of progressive Democratic women of color, including Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts and Ocasio-Cortez, who were elected to the House in 2018.

In both Detroit and St. Louis, turnout was markedly up from 2018, despite pandemic conditions that had suppressed traditional campaigning. That was a setback for a theory some Democratic moderates had about the left — that it might win in low-turnout primaries but would run out of votes when a larger electorate showed up.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.