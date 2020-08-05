Biden won’t travel to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination amid coronavirus concerns

The move marks the latest disruption in plans for what is typically a political festival but is now being conducted almost entirely virtually. It comes after President Trump, who had attempted to hold the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., and then Jacksonville, began exploring the option of delivering his speech from the South Lawn at the White House.

Biden will deliver his speech accepting the nomination later this month in his home state of Delaware, organizers said, adding that all other speakers who had been planning to travel to Milwaukee will no longer do so.

WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination due to coronavirus concerns, convention organizers confirmed Wednesday.

Democratic convention organizers said they were taking the step ‘‘to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media, and others necessary to orchestrate the event.’’

‘‘2020 will always be remembered as a year of once-in-a-lifetime challenges and changes — but it will also be remembered as a time when Americans were their most compassionate and resilient selves,’’ Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention, said in a statement. ‘‘While we wish we could move forward with welcoming the world to beautiful Milwaukee in two weeks, we recognize protecting the health of our host community and everyone involved with this convention must be paramount.’’

Democrats had previously scaled back their convention plans, with most speakers recording their remarks in an attempt to create a made-for-TV event that would air for two hours each night Aug. 17-20. It was to culminate in a Thursday-night speech by Biden in Milwaukee, to a small crowd.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are scheduled to speak, and the program is expected to include a tribute to congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, the Geogia Democrat who died July 17.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment Wednesday. Details about the location of Biden’s speech in Delaware will be released at a later date, the convention organizers said.

Days after the Democratic convention concludes, several hundred Republican delegates are expected to gather for a pared-down session of official meetings on Aug. 24 in Charlotte to nominate Trump.

That will be followed by three more days of speeches and programming from undetermined sites, culminating in Trump’s acceptance speech on Aug. 27.

In a ‘‘Fox & Friends’’ interview Wednesday morning, Trump confirmed that he will ‘‘probably’’ deliver his acceptance speech live from the White House, which he said ‘‘would be the easiest from the standpoint of security.’’

‘‘If for some reason somebody had difficulty with it, I could go someplace else,’’ Trump said. ‘‘The easiest, least expensive, and I think very beautiful would be live from the White House.’’

Under federal law, government employees and property are generally barred from being used for political purposes, with notable exceptions. The Hatch Act, which prevents federal officials from some forms of political activity at work, exempts both the president and the vice president from any restrictions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, pushed back against Trump’s proposal in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Wednesday afternoon.

‘‘You don’t have political events in the Capitol,’’ Pelosi said. ‘‘You don’t have political events in the White House.’’

Pressed further by Mitchell, she added, ‘‘It won’t happen, let’s put it that way. . . . Andrea, my friend, once again he is diverting attention from the fact that people are dying in this country.’’