NY prosecutors subpoena Trump’s records from Deutsche Bank in criminal probe

In a court filing this week, prosecutors cited “public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization” and suggested they were also investigating possible bank and insurance fraud.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office last year subpoenaed Deutsche Bank, Trump’s primary lender since the late 1990s, seeking records he and his company provided to the bank, said four people familiar with the inquiry, which initially appeared focused on hush-money payments in 2016 to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

NEW YORK — The prosecutors seeking President Trump’s tax records have also subpoenaed his longtime lender, a sign their criminal investigation of Trump’s business practices is more wide-ranging than previously known.

Because of its longstanding and multifaceted relationship with Trump, Deutsche Bank has been a frequent target of regulators and lawmakers digging into the president’s opaque finances. But the subpoena from the office of District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. appears to be the first instance of a criminal inquiry involving Trump and his dealings with the German bank, which lent him and his company more than $2 billion over two decades.

Deutsche Bank complied with the subpoena. Over a period of months last year, it provided detailed records, including financial statements and other materials that Trump had supplied as he sought loans, according to two of the people.

The bank’s response reinforces the seriousness of the legal threat the investigation poses for Trump, his family and his company, which in recent years have faced — and for the most part fended off — regulatory, congressional, and criminal inquiries.

But while the bank subpoena indicates the breadth of Vance’s investigation, his inquiry is still at an early stage, a person briefed on the matter said.

The DA’s office has spent the past year trying to obtain Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, and the Supreme Court last month upheld prosecutors’ rights to seek them. But the legal wrangling continues, and Vance’s office has said that its investigation will be hamstrung unless prosecutors get the tax returns.