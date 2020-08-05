Trump renews talk of White House-imposed tax cut; administration, Democrats at odds in relief talks

Trump’s comments came as negotiations about a new coronavirus relief bill continued on Capitol Hill, with top administration officials and congressional Democratic leaders setting a goal of reaching a deal by the end of the week so it could pass Congress next week.

WASHINGTON — President Trump indicated support Wednesday for renewing enhanced unemployment benefits that have expired for 30 million workers, saying he wants to ‘‘get funds to people so they can live.’’ But in an interview on Fox News, he also said he did not want the benefits to be structured in a way that he thinks would ‘‘disincentivize’’ people from going back to work.

With the parties far apart on issues, it’s unclear whether it will be possible to achieve that goal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, was noncommittal on the timing in a midday MSNBC interview on Wednesday, saying: ‘‘I’m confident that we will have an agreement. The timing of it I can’t say because I don’t know, it just depends.’’

But White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested that if no deal was reached by week’s end, further talks would be pointless.

‘‘I’ve become extremely doubtful that we’ll be able to make a deal if it goes well beyond Friday,’’ Meadows told reporters Wednesday before the latest negotiating session with Pelosi, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began.

The lapsed unemployment benefit is a major sticking point in the talks. Congress in March approved a $600 weekly federal benefit for people who lose their jobs — on top of what state unemployment offices pay — but that enhanced payment expired Friday. The millions of workers who had been receiving it are now in increasingly desperate straits as the economic recovery has stalled and deaths from the coronavirus continue to rise in a number of states.

Many Republicans argue that the $600 enhanced benefit acted as a disincentive for people to return to the workforce because large numbers of unemployed people made more money on unemployment than they had at their jobs. In negotiations on Tuesday, Trump administration officials proposed reducing the figure to $400 weekly through early December, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The offer was first reported by Politico.

However, Democrats have refused to move off the $600 amount, and they dispute the notion that it acts as a disincentive. A recent study by three Yale University economists found that workers receiving the extra benefits returned to work at about the same rate as others.

The enhanced unemployment benefit is one of multiple issues dividing the parties. Democrats’ starting point is a wide-ranging $3.4 trillion bill the House passed in May. Republicans say they cannot support a figure anywhere near that high, with Mnuchin calling it ‘‘just ridiculous’’ as he exited Tuesday’s negotiating session on Capitol Hill along with Meadows.

Mnuchin and Meadows had been meeting with Pelosi and Schumer almost daily for more than a week, with the talks showing real progress Tuesday, when the negotiators set a timeline for making a deal and began trading offers.

The Trump administration has backed off efforts from last week to force Democrats to accept a stopgap extension of unemployment benefits and a lapsed eviction moratorium. Democrats have continued to insist on a comprehensive bill. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, last week introduced a $1 trillion counteroffer, but it came after days of delays and has not attracted the support of many Senate Republicans, and Trump never endorsed it.

In recent days, Trump has threatened to take unilateral action if no deal can be reached with Congress. He repeated that threat Wednesday, contending that he has ‘‘the absolute right’’ to unilaterally cut payroll taxes — a longtime goal of his that both parties on Capitol Hill oppose. He also said, ‘‘We’re negotiating right now.’’

Another issue dividing the parties is aid to state and local governments. Democrats are seeking about $1 trillion in new aid for states and localities, which have already laid off more than 1 million workers since February, and face the prospect of more mass layoffs because of a huge drop in tax revenue. Trump repeated his argument Wednesday that Democrats want a ‘‘bailout’’ of poorly managed states.

Pelosi insisted Wednesday that state and local aid was crucial.

The Trump administration is now offering $150 billion in state and local aid, according to the two people with knowledge of the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe them.