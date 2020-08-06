Alleging corruption, NY attorney general sues NRA, seeking to shut down the gun-rights lobby

The legal confrontation could take years to play out and will leave the 148-year-old NRA — long the nation’s most influential gun-rights lobby but recently hobbled by financial woes and infighting — fighting for survival. The attorney general’s office previously presided over the dissolution of President Trump’s scandal-marred charitable foundation, but the NRA, with more than 5 million members, is a far larger organization that is expected to put up a more prolonged fight.

NEW YORK — Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging that years of corruption and misspending had irreparably undermined its ability to operate as a nonprofit.

The lawsuit was followed by two others: The NRA sued James’s office in federal court in Albany, claiming her action was politically motivated and violated the organization’s First Amendment rights. And Karl Racine, attorney general of Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA and its charitable foundation, which is based in the city. Racine is seeking changes at the foundation and alleges the NRA misused millions of the foundation’s funds.

James also sued four current or former top NRA leaders, seeking tens of millions of dollars in restitution, including Wayne LaPierre, longtime chief executive. Also named are John Frazer, the general counsel; Josh Powell, a former LaPierre lieutenant; and Woody Phillips, former chief financial officer.

The suit accuses the NRA and the executives of “violating numerous state and federal laws” by enriching themselves, friends, families, and allies, and taking improper actions that cost the organization $64 million over three years. The NRA is chartered as a nonprofit in New York. James also seeks to oust LaPierre and Frazer and bar all four men from any nonprofit boards in New York.

The lawsuit alleged tax violations. James said during a news conference that she was referring the matter to the IRS in addition to taking her own action and did not rule out making a future criminal referral.

NRA officials have denounced James, a Democrat, since she referred to the group as a “terrorist organization” during her 2018 campaign. “This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend,” NRA president Carolyn Meadows said. “You could have set your watch by it: The investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle.” She called the inquiry “a power grab by a political opportunist.”

The NRA is a stalwart ally of Trump but has an unusually low profile this election season. Its finances have been strained by internecine warfare, including a messy divorce from Ackerman McQueen, the advertising and strategy firm that was its most important contractor. Its finances have also been damaged by the pandemic, which forced it to cancel fund-raisers.

The lawsuit alleges LaPierre spent hundreds of thousands on private plane trips; he and his family were often allegedly “gifted the use of a 107-foot yacht” by an NRA vendor, and he spent more than $3.6 million on travel consultants over two years. He also is said to have secured a post-employment contract without approval worth more than $17 million.