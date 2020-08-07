Milwaukee Police Chief Demoted After Questions Over Protest Response

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Trump in a divisive election-season where the president is hammering on a law-and-order message. Trump has tried to painted a picture of the Portland protesters as ‘‘sick and dangerous anarchists” running wild in the city’s streets.

The demonstration with unrest came hours after the city’s Democratic mayor pleaded for demonstrators to stay off the streets, saying that those who barricaded the doors to a police precinct the night before and tried to set it ablaze were not demonstrators, but criminals.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crowd of about 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police early Friday in Portland, Ore. for the third consecutive night as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere in the city, authorities said.

The chaos that started Thursday night and lasted into Friday morning in a residential neighborhood about six miles from downtown marked the 70th night of unrest in Portland since May 25, following the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations this week, however, are noticeably smaller than the crowds of thousands who turned out every night for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of US agents sent by the Trump administration to protect a federal courthouse that had become a target of violence.

This week’s clashes nevertheless ratcheted up tensions in the city after an agreement last week between state and federal officials seemed to offer a brief reprieve. The deal brokered by Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, called for agents from the US Customs and Border Protection, US Marshals Service, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pull back from their defense of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse starting July 30.

Milwaukee demotes police chief over job performance

Alfonso Morales, the police chief of Milwaukee, was demoted Thursday after an oversight board questioned the police’s performance under his leadership, including the recent use of tear gas and pepper spray against protesters.

The Fire and Police Commission, an independent oversight board, voted unanimously to return Morales to the rank of captain, which he held before being promoted to interim chief in April 2018. He was appointed to a four-year term as chief in December 2019.

There was no single incident that caused Morales to fall out of favor. Rather, the board expressed broad disappointment in his performance after having laid out 11 directives for the chief to follow in July as part of a six-month review.

Billboards in Kentucky urge justice for killing of Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.

Twenty-six billboards displaying a portrait of Taylor are going up across Louisville, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged, according to the social justice organization Until Freedom. That’s one billboard for every year of the Black woman’s life.

The billboards, funded by the magazine, showcase the magazine cover dedicated to Taylor, the Courier Journal reported. Also displayed is a quote from Winfrey: “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

Taylor, an emergency medical tech studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

Protesters in Utah are facing sentences of life in prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Black Lives Matter protesters in Salt Lake City could face up to life in prison if convicted of splashing red paint and smashing windows during a protest, a potential punishment that critics say doesn’t fit the crime.

The felony criminal mischief charges are more serious because they carry a gang enhancement that prosecutors said is justified because the protesters worked together to cause thousands of dollars in damage. But watchdogs called the use of the 1990s-era law troubling.

Michigan official launches racist diatribe at meeting

A local road commission meeting in northern Michigan on Monday started with one commissioner asking another why he wasn’t wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The unmasked official responded with a racist slur and an angry rant against the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Well, this whole thing is because of them n-----s in Detroit,” Tom Eckerle, who was elected to his position on the Leelanau County Road Commission in 2018, told his colleague at the start of the public meeting.

The commission chairman, Bob Joyce, immediately rebuked his colleague, but Eckerle, who is white, continued his diatribe.

The racist remark spurred widespread condemnation of Eckerle, who is a Republican, and calls from party officials for him to resign.

