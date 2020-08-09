Administration officials defend executive action on pandemic relief

In a series of television appearances Sunday, they insisted that Americans would receive the aid promised by Trump, including a $400 weekly supplement to unemployment checks.

With infections of the coronavirus in the United States exceeding 5 million Sunday, Trump administration officials were on the defensive a day after the president’s executive actions, at times contradicting one another as they sought to explain how the measures would work and how quickly Americans could see any form of relief.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s attempt to provide coronavirus relief in the absence of a broad congressional agreement resulted in confusion and uncertainty Sunday for tens of millions of unemployed Americans and countless businesses seeking aid after critical benefits lapsed.

But that funding will be contingent on agreement from state officials, who are already struggling amid budget shortfalls caused by the economic crisis and the siphoning of aid from a federal fund for disaster relief in the middle of what is expected to be an active hurricane season.

The series of measures Trump signed Saturday were intended to revive unemployment benefits, address an eviction ban, provide relief for student borrowers, and suspend collection of payroll taxes after two weeks of talks between congressional Democrats and administration officials failed to produce an agreement on a broader relief package.

But the patchwork of moves was less significant than what the president described in his news conference, and the plan appeared unlikely to have immediate, meaningful impact on the sputtering economy, in part because it provided no direct aid to struggling businesses.

Because Congress has the constitutional authority to allocate federal spending, Trump — who has frequently turned to unilateral action — is likely to need congressional agreement, and legislation, to deliver additional financial relief to American families and businesses.

Democrats swiftly criticized Trump’s actions as an example of executive overreach, saying the measures offered thin support for struggling Americans. The Democrats called for talks to resume.

“The president’s meager, weak, and unconstitutional actions further demand that we have an agreement,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump’s top economic advisers were on the defensive on the Sunday talk shows as they sought to justify the president’s authority to bypass Congress, which retains the constitutional power of the purse, to redirect billions of dollars. They argued that Democrats, who first approved a $3.4 trillion stimulus package in the House in May, were unwilling to compromise, particularly on sending additional aid to state and local governments.

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, called on Pelosi and Schumer to consider a more narrow package.

“What we should do is get things done for the American public now, come back for another bill afterward,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.

He insisted White House lawyers approved the moves as legal and dared Democrats to take the White House to court to stop money from being released to jobless Americans.

But there was some acknowledgment that the measures could face legal challenges and were not as potent as congressional action.

A number of critical provisions are also left unaddressed without a broader deal, including a lapsed federal program for small businesses, another round of stimulus checks, and aid to schools confronting the beginning of the academic year, along with the funds for state and local governments reeling from the toll of the pandemic.

White House lawyers had been crafting the executive actions over the past two weeks. By Friday, after the talks remained at a stalemate, it became clear they would need to move forward with the plan. Trump was eager to sign the payroll tax order Friday evening, according to a senior administration official, but after his legal team said it was not ready, he opted to do so Saturday at his Bedminster golf club.

Among the most complicated measures is the president’s intention to revive lapsed weekly federal unemployment payments of $600 through the repurposing of other federal funds, including from a pot of disaster relief aid, to create a $400-a-week bonus payment. That payment, however, is contingent on states providing $100 per week and establishing an entirely new program — called “lost wages assistance program” — to distribute the aid.

But states are also facing plunging revenues because of the pandemic. They have already struggled to allocate the original $600 payment because of overwhelmed and often antiquated systems, and some experts warn the revised benefit could last for only five weeks.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, argued that states would be able to support the demand for $100 a week given that billions of dollars allocated in the $2.2 trillion stimulus law in March had not yet been spent. But when pressed during an interview on CNN, he acknowledged it remained unclear how much states would be able to provide and when those benefits would be distributed.

While Mnuchin said Sunday that states could waive the $100 addition and payments could start “immediately,” Kudlow said the payments could take a few weeks.

The effect the moves will have on the economy appears to be meager compared with the previous law and the broader package that was under discussion, and it comes as job growth is showing signs of slowing.

The need for additional fiscal support from the government is clear, economists say, despite the fact that Democrats and Republicans are divided on how much money is needed and where to deploy it.

“Another support package is really incredibly important,” Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

It also remains unclear whether Trump’s decision to suspend the payroll tax through December, deferring payments, would have any immediate effect. His push to suspend the tax has faced significant objections from both parties, with Senate Republicans ultimately leaving out the proposal altogether in the $1 trillion legislation they unveiled last month.

Many companies are likely to decline to stop withholding money for payroll taxes since it is uncertain that they will ever be waived. But Mnuchin rejected suggestions from Democrats that deferring payroll taxes would lead to cuts in Social Security or Medicare benefits. The money that supports those programs would be backstopped by a transfer from the Treasury general fund, he said.